A student from Ghana, Elikem Joseph Kofi Ziorklui, has been elected as the President of the Graduate Students Senate (GSS) at Ohio University in the United States of America.

Ziorklui makes history as the first Ghanaian to occupy such a position since the inception of the prestigious university, according to a Facebook post by former British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Deputy Editor, Ben Dotsei Malor.

As President of the Graduate Students Senate, he will advance the interests, concerns, and needs of more than 5,000 Master’s and PhD students.

About Elikem Joseph Kofi Ziorklui

Elikem Joseph Kofi Ziorklui is a native of Atiavi in the Volta Region. He started out as the Treasurer of the Graduate Students Senate a few months ago but quickly got elevated to the position of president.

He’s is pursuing a Master’s degree in Financial Economics at Ohio University. The alumnus of the University of Professional Studies, UPSA, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Banking and Finance and an MBA in Accounting and Finance from the Ghanaian university.

Ziorklui is also a former student of Keta Business School, KETABUSCO.

