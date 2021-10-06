Samuel Pinaman Adomako has been adjudged the Overall Best Graduating Student for the 2021 batch of legal brains who graduated from the Ghana School of Law

He clinched the coveted John Mensah Sarbah Award for the achievement

Adomako also won the Best Student in Law Practice Management and Legal Accounting

Samuel Pinaman Adomako has emerged as the Overall Best Graduating Student for the 2021 batch of students who graduated from the Ghana School of Law, winning the coveted John Mensah Sarbah Award.

The Prempeh College alumnus earned his first degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Ghana, where he triumphed as the Overall Best Graduating Student and Best Male Student of the 2019 Faculty of Law class.

Adomako, has to his credit, a futuristic paper on Artificial Intelligence and Law Practice published in the 2021 edition of the Ghana School of Law Student Journal, according to The Law Platform.

Other achievements

In addition to his recent accolades at the Ghana School of Law, he clinched the Best Student in Law Practice Management and Legal Accounting.

Adomako told the host of Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom Otchere, that he learnt about the achievement on the morning of the ceremony during their call to the Bar at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

He disclosed that he was a bit overwhelmed when he first received the news about the feat.

''For the first few minutes, I could not express myself very well because I was not expecting that; I was very surprised.

''There was this pressure; I was a bit tensed, so it took a while before I settled in and finally got myself to accept it,'' he said.

Despite the initial adrenaline rush through his veins, he walked down the stage to pick his prize.

Adomako disclosed that he's in talks with some prestigious law firms and plans to settle with one, where he'll begin his young career as a lawyer.

Watch the interview below:

