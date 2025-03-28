A Ghanaian bride surprised her groom with a brand-new PS5 video game console on their wedding day, leaving him and his groomsmen in awe

The heartwarming gesture, which went viral on TikTok, showed the groom's excitement and gratitude as he unwrapped the gift

The PlayStation 5 console is a significant gift, with a price tag of GH¢11,990.00, according to the Telefonika website

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian bride's thoughtful gesture to her groom on their wedding day has left many, including the groomsmen, in awe.

The unidentified lady, moments before she walked down the aisle with her husband, surprised him with a brand-new PS5 video game console.

A Ghanaian bride surprises her groom with a new PlayStation 5 gift on their wedding day. Photo credit: @thekingemzy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The heartwarming gesture, which went viral on TikTok, showed the moment when the bride presented a parcel to the groom, who was neatly dressed in a white suit and anxiously waiting to see what it contained.

Upon unwrapping the package, the groom couldn't hide his joy after realising it was a gaming console his wife had bought.

Beaming with excitement, the groom kissed the box containing the PlayStation 5 video game.

The groom shows the PlayStation 5 gift from his bride to his groomsmen. Photo credit: @thekingemzy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The young man expressed profound gratitude to his wife amid applause from his groomsmen.

Judging from his reaction after receiving the present, it appears the groom is a gamer in his leisure time and had long been planning to buy the PlayStation 5 video game.

According to prices listed on the Telefonika website, a brand-new PlayStation 5 sells for GH¢11,990.00.

Ghanaian bride's gesture to groom sparks reactions

The Ghanaian bride's heartwarming gesture towards her groom sparked reactions online, with many social media users thronging the comment section of the video to praise her.

Below is the video capturing the moment the bride presented the PlayStation to the groom.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@kwaku Agyei Ansong said:

"Oh wow… and it’s not even the regular PS5 slim… this is a PS5 pro. Man, she has really tried… if she’s been able to afford to buy him a PS5 pro, I’m pretty sure she’ll get him something BIG in the coming years ."

@Kirby replied:

"That’s if he is a good man too. Else nothing would come. Anyway, I’m happy for him, but right now PS5 is becoming old-fashioned."

@Becky bel also said:

"Me I won’t buy ooo…cos it will take his attention from me errr."

@Mission commented:

"She’ll regret once the gamers addiction enter him.. anyways congrats."

Man buys Volkswagen car for his wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man in the United States of America, purchased a Volkswagen car for his wife as Val's gift.

The car he bought surprised some people, but the young man said it was what his wife specifically requested years ago.

He said his wife had always wanted to own a Volkswagen, which was dream car

Many who came across the video took to the comment section to praise the man for making his wife dream come true.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh