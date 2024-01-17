Meet Beth Shuey: Biography and love life of Sean Payton's ex-wife

Sean Payton is a well-known American football coach and retired quarterback who serves as the head coach of the National Football League's Denver Broncos. He was formerly married to Beth Shuey, with whom he shares two children. Who is Beth Shuey, and did she remarry after the divorce?

Beth Shuey is an entrepreneur from the United States. She gained popularity as Sean Payton's ex-wife, a well-known American football coach. She co-wrote Beautiful Ashes, a message of hope and healing inspired by an actual account of her painful, public divorce.

Beth Shuey's profile summary

Full name Beth Shuey McGuire Famous as Sean Payton ex-wife Gender Female Date of birth 1968 Age 56 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Morocco, Indiana, United States Current residence Raleigh, North Carolina, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Body measurements in inches 34-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-60-89 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Thomas Milton Shuey Mother Joyce Antcliff Shuey Siblings Debbie Shuey Doyle Social media N/A Ex-husband Sean Payton Marital status Married Husband Jamie McGuire Children Meghan Payton, Connor Payton Education North Newton Junior-Senior High School Profession Businesswoman Net worth $2 million

Beth Shuey's biography

Beth Shuey McGuire was born in 1968 in Morocco, Indiana, United States, to her parents, Thomas Milton and Joyce Antcliff Shuey. Beth Shuey's age is 56 years old as of 2024. She grew up alongside her sister, Debbie Shuey Doyle.

Beth attended North Newton Junior-Senior High School for her high school education. She then attended Indiana State University and earned a bachelor's degree in marketing.

Career

Beth is an American businesswoman. She has served as a divorce care leader and a coach at Cross Timbers Church in Argyle, Texas. She is also an author who co-wrote Beautiful Ashes.

What is Beth Shuey's net worth?

She has an alleged net worth of $2 million. Sean Payton's ex-wife earns her income through her career as a businessperson. Additionally, the divorce settlement she received significantly contributes to her net worth. She reportedly kept their Texas home, which was valued at around $3.5 million at the time of their separation.

Beth Shuey's husband and children

She is currently married to Jamie McGuire. Beth Shuey's husband, Jamie McGuire, is a real estate agent from the United States. The pair exchanged their wedding vows on 20 September 2020.

Beth was previously married to Sean Payton. Sean is a football coach and retired quarterback. The two married in 1992 and divorced in 2014 after over 20 years of being together. Sean Payton's divorce process started in 2012.

Beth and Sean have two children, a daughter and a son. Meghan, their daughter, was born in 1997. She is 27 years old as of 2024. Connor, their son, was born in 2000. He is 24 years old as of 2024.

How tall is Beth Shuey?

She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. The American entrepreneur weighs approximately 150 pounds or 68 kilograms. Her body measurements are 34-24-35 inches or 86-60-89 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Beth Shuey? She is an American businesswoman. She is widely recognised as Sean Payton's ex-wife. How old is Sean Payton's ex-wife? She is 56 years old as of 2024. She was born in 1968. Where is Beth Shuey from? She is from Morocco, Indiana, United States. Does Sean Payton have a kid? He has two kids with Beth Shuey, Meghan Payton and Connor Payton. Who is Beth Shuey's husband? She is currently married to Jamie McGuire, an American realtor. When did Beth Shuey get married? She got married to Jamie McGuire on 20 September 2020. How tall is Beth Shuey? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Beth Shuey is a businesswoman from the United States. She was previously married to Sean Payton. Beth is currently married to Jamie McGuire. She has two children, a daughter and a son, from her first marriage with Payton.

