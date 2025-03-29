Six nations could be prevented from competing in the 2026 World Cup due to Donald Trump’s proposed travel ban

One team has already secured qualification, while the others are still in contention but risk being blocked from entering the host country

FIFA is reportedly in discussions with the U.S. government to find a solution that would allow all qualified teams to participate

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to take place across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, is already shaping up to be a historic tournament.

However, a new controversy has emerged, as six nations could be barred from participating due to a proposed travel ban by United States President Donald Trump.

The restrictions, if enforced, could prevent players from several countries—some of whom are still in the qualification race—from traveling to the North American country for the tournament, regardless of their sporting merit.

Trump’s travel ban and its impact on the World Cup

According to a report from the New York Times on March 14, the Trump administration is considering restricting travel for citizens from up to 43 countries, including some with national teams currently vying for a place in the World Cup.

Iran, which has already secured qualification, is reportedly included in a draft list of banned nations.

The proposal categorises affected countries into three sections: Red (Full travel ban), Orange (Severe visa restrictions), Yellow (A 60-day period to address concerns before restrictions take effect).

Iran is reportedly listed under the "red" category, which would make travel to the U.S. impossible for its team, potentially preventing them from competing in the tournament.

Which other Nations could be affected?

In addition to Iran, six other nations that are still competing for a spot at the 2026 World Cup may also be impacted. These countries include: Sudan. Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, DR Congo and Venezuela.

Sudan, Venezuela, and Iran are all reportedly on the "red" list, meaning they could face outright travel bans.

The remaining nations are also featured on the proposed restrictions list in some capacity, leaving their World Cup participation in jeopardy.

How can this issue be resolved?

With the Mundial less than a year away, discussions are already underway to find a resolution.

As reported by beIN Sports, FIFA has begun talks with the U.S. government to explore potential exemptions for affected teams.

Given that FIFA mandates host nations to ensure that all qualified teams can participate, pressure is mounting on U.S. officials to provide assurances that players from restricted countries will be able to enter the country.

If the travel ban is enforced, it could set a dangerous precedent, undermining the integrity of the World Cup and excluding teams based on political decisions rather than sporting merit.

As the situation develops, FIFA, national football federations, and human rights groups are expected to weigh in on the debate, with hopes of finding a solution that upholds the principles of fair play and inclusivity in global football.

