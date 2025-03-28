Gifty Anti Says She Had 4 Failed IVFs Before Conceiving at 47: "They Said I Couldn't Carry A Baby"
Ghanaian media personality Gifty Anti has courageously shared her deeply personal journey of struggling to conceive.
Before tying the knot, she faced significant challenges with conceiving, which fueled her desire to become a mother, rooted in her profound love for children.
In her quest to become a parent at 41, Gifty Anti explored various avenues, including surrogacy, in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), and artificial insemination, driven by an unwavering determination to have a child.
In a revealing interview with Edem Knight-Tay on the insightful platform Forty Weeks and More, Gifty Anti delved into her arduous experiences, discussing the emotional toll of her struggles, the fears that plagued her, and the extensive medical interventions she underwent.
She recounted how doctors initially diagnosed her with infertility, leading her to a place of despair where she believed she would never become a mother. After enduring four failed IVF attempts, she faced the daunting challenge of losing hope.
Despite these setbacks, Gifty Anti's story took a miraculous turn. At the age of 47, she welcomed her long-awaited miracle baby, Nyame Anionyam, embodying the themes of faith, resilience, and the belief that dreams can indeed come true, no matter the obstacles.
"I was in a stable relationship, and I wanted to have a child. I tried and tried, but I wasn’t conceiving. At some point, the doctors said I had a problem with my tubes, so they had to flash my tube. It was one of the most painful procedures I had to go through."
"They later said that one of my fallopian tubes was condemned. So I had to work with one, but still, it wasn’t happening. And according to the doctors, it was impossible to have a child the natural way, so IVF was my only way. I tried IVF four times."
"From Ghana to London. I remember when she was removed from my womb and placed on my chest, I didn’t want to let her go. The nurses said they had to go and clean her, but I didn’t want to let her go."
