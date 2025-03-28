Prominent Ghanaian media personality Gifty Anti has opened up about conceiving her first child at 46

In a viral video, she held back her tears as she recounted the surgeries she underwent before conceiving

Some social media users have commented on Gifty Anti's interview, which is trending on YouTube

Ghanaian media personality Gifty Anti has courageously shared her deeply personal journey of struggling to conceive.

Before tying the knot, she faced significant challenges with conceiving, which fueled her desire to become a mother, rooted in her profound love for children.

Gifty Anti talks about her failed IVFs in a viral video. Photo credit: @oheneyere_gifty_anti.

In her quest to become a parent at 41, Gifty Anti explored various avenues, including surrogacy, in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), and artificial insemination, driven by an unwavering determination to have a child.

In a revealing interview with Edem Knight-Tay on the insightful platform Forty Weeks and More, Gifty Anti delved into her arduous experiences, discussing the emotional toll of her struggles, the fears that plagued her, and the extensive medical interventions she underwent.

She recounted how doctors initially diagnosed her with infertility, leading her to a place of despair where she believed she would never become a mother. After enduring four failed IVF attempts, she faced the daunting challenge of losing hope.

Despite these setbacks, Gifty Anti's story took a miraculous turn. At the age of 47, she welcomed her long-awaited miracle baby, Nyame Anionyam, embodying the themes of faith, resilience, and the belief that dreams can indeed come true, no matter the obstacles.

"I was in a stable relationship, and I wanted to have a child. I tried and tried, but I wasn’t conceiving. At some point, the doctors said I had a problem with my tubes, so they had to flash my tube. It was one of the most painful procedures I had to go through."

"They later said that one of my fallopian tubes was condemned. So I had to work with one, but still, it wasn’t happening. And according to the doctors, it was impossible to have a child the natural way, so IVF was my only way. I tried IVF four times."

"From Ghana to London. I remember when she was removed from my womb and placed on my chest, I didn’t want to let her go. The nurses said they had to go and clean her, but I didn’t want to let her go."

The video of Gifty Anti's interview about conceiving is below:

Gifty Anti slays in a maxi dress

Ghanaian style influencer Gifty Anti looked exquisite in a stylish ruched gown and matching turban for her photoshoot.

Gifty Anti wore heavy makeup and long, lustrous hair as she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

Check out the photos below:

Gifty Anti and daughter have fun together

Gifty Anti and her beautiful daughter looked overly excited as they spent time together in a viral video.

The video of Gifty Anti's daughter having fun is below:

Gifty Anti rocks 7 gowns for photoshoot

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media personality Gifty Anti, who celebrated her 55th birthday in style.

The mother-of-one wore seven elegant gowns and matching turbans for her viral birthday photoshoot

Some social media users commented on Gifty Anti's breathtaking gowns for her birthday photos.

