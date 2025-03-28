Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere reintroduced a new fashion trend with her latest look on Instagram

The broadcaster wore a stylish two-piece custom-made outfit from her clothing brand for her latest photoshoot

Several social media users commented and also hailed Serwaa Amihere as the queen of style in the media industry

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere always turned heads with her stylish outfits to read the news on GHOne TV.

Serwaa Amihere has once again inspired the youth and working-class women to wear traditional outfits on Fridays with her new look.

Serwaa Amihere slays in an African print dress. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere.

The morning show host looked terrific in a three-quarter sleeved top and matching long, form-fitting skirt for her photoshoot.

The co-founder of the Oh My Hair beauty brand wore a side-parted glamorous black lustrous hairstyle that covered her beautiful stud earrings.

Serwaa Amihere wore heavy makeup, perfectly drawn eyebrows and pink glossy lipstick to highlight her unique facial features.

The beauty goddess never leaves home without her Van Cleef & Arpels expensive bracelet that matched perfectly with her gold necklace and wristwatch.

The philanthropist styled her look with an orange designer bag that blended with the colours in her beautiful African print ensemble.

Serwaa Amihere dazzles in a print outfit

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's stylish outfit that can be worn to church and other official events. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Baaba Ankrah stated:

"Loveeeeeeee the look😍😍❤️."

lila.wavy_ stated:

"Kaba and skirt will always be very classy and timeless 😍😍😍."

gigimugler stated:

"First lady 😍😍🔥🔥🔥 so classy."

williamsraford stated:

"Hi you are looking extremely gorgeous."

powerpecs stated:

"Dazzling!."

maame_afiaabrefi stated:

"Gorge😍."

ivibossman stated:

"Effortlessly gorgeous 😍."

femilovejesus stated:

"Adorable beautiful Queen ❤."

_.maami_yebsie stated:

"Woman ❤️🔥."

officialwinlyimo stated:

"Madam ww🔥🔥."

akosua5014 stated:

"OBAA PA PA BI SERWAA AGUDI3❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Check out the photos below:

Serwaa Amihere looks classy in corporate wear

Serwaa Amihere has become a top fashion model in Ghana, and she constantly flaunts her voluptuous figure in ready-to-wear outfits for her clothing brand, Office & Co.

For her latest photoshoot, the fashion entrepreneur inspired her followers who work in the corporate world with her statement-making form-fitting dress.

The creative team used unique fabric and pearls to design the neckline for elegance and style. The celebrity fashion muse wore a simple ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup for this look.

Check out the photos below:

Serwaa Amihere slays in a jumpsuit

Serwaa Amihere exuded confidence as she stepped out in a long-sleeve form-fitting jumpsuit. The beauty goddess looked like a supermodel in a side-parted bob hairstyle and heavy makeup.

Check out the photos below:

Serwaa Amihere rocks a pleated outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Serwaa Amihere, who has influenced several fashion lovers with her latest appearance.

Serwaa Amihere just had a picture session that has gone viral, and she looked stunning in a mix-and-match dress.

Serwaa Amihere's popular images on Facebook and Instagram have received comments from some social media users.

