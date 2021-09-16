Doctor Larbi Philippa has inspired as she completes a programme in Dentistry at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

In a post on Twitter, she recounted how she endured difficult times in the pursuit of her goal to be a doctor

After six years of studies, Philippa has finally achieved her dream and has attributed the success to God

When Larbi Philippa first set foot at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to study Dentistry, 2021 seemed far.

Her journey at the Ghanaian university began six years ago when life offered her the opportunity to pursue her goal to become a doctor.

After six years of hectic months and years of hard work, Philippa has finally achieved her dream, as she finally completed the programme at KNUST and is now a qualified dentist.

Source: Twitter

Sharing her truth

Recounting how she endured and overcame difficult times during her studies, she wrote:

''When I entered KNUST to study Dentistry six years ago, 2021 seemed so far away! All the many nights of tears, uncertainties, meeting deadlines, finding patients to complete requirements, etc,'' she said on Twitter.

Philippa attributed her academic milestone to God as she celebrated the achievement.

''My God is sufficient! Officially Dr Larbi Asamoah Philippa,'' she added.

Philippa made the post on Twitter, which has gathered the views of loved ones, with many wishing her well.

Social media comments from well-wishers

Nana Ahinsah Anton said:

''Congrats, Dr Larbi Asamoah Philippa.''

LJ's Madre commented:

''Awwn Pappy. It's the Lord's doing, and it's marvellous in our eyes. Congratulations.''

Badu Miezah wrote:

''Congratulations Doc, more wins.''

JusticeforCalebkudah indicated:

''Congrats. Well done. You did good for mum.''

