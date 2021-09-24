“Make Sure You Deduct Tax”: Adorable Girl Sends Mom ‘Invoice’ for Doing Chores

A local mom has social media users laughing after sharing snaps of an adorable invoice from her little girl

It seems the tiny queen felt she was owed some cash for the hard work she performed around the house

Mzansi took to the comments section and commended the young lady for speaking up and getting what she's owed

A local mom has Mzansi super amused after sharing a cute message from her daughter. It seems the mama had employed her little girl to do some chores and the business savvy tot just had to get what she was owed.

, Twitter user and mom @Fikz_the_Cook shared the adorable snap.

"My daughter doesn't play shem, I hired her to iron the laundry izolo," she captioned the post along with a bunch of laughing face emoji's.

The cute exchange between mom and daughter really had social media users laughing out loud. Many people were proud of the fiesty queen for getting what she was clearly owed.

Check out some of the other comments below:

@rennie442 said:

"It’s the “I need money before 3pm” for me."

@Kushu said:

"Make sure you deduct tax, so she learns early haha."

@Lesego_Disipi said:

"Is she going to be a doctor? LOL I'm not happy with her handwriting."

@MalumSid said:

"You are paying Her in Euro's? HECTIC."

@DineoTsaBadimo said:

"need the money by 3pm" a queen.

@Fikz_the_Cook said:

"You are so right ..she is doing her first year of International Entrepreneurship so nje yooo."

@tourist_ms said:

"It’s the timeline for me... I stan an Entrepreneur."

“Soo cute”: Adorable video of dad opening door for his baby girl warms Mzansi

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a viral video clip showing a proud father treating his little girl with courtesy has caught the attention of local social media users. Uploaded by well-known blogger Lerato Mannya, the video depicts the beautiful story of a relationship between a father and his lovely daughter.

The video opens with a frame where the little one is fully aware that when the dad opens the door of the car, she should also get inside.

According to her mother, the princess is very fond of her father and doesn’t want to miss a moment when her dad leaves the house. Some TikTok users also shared their cute stories regarding their parenting, especially when it relates to kids and cars.

Mannya captoned her video:

“Princess treatment! #TikTok”

Check out some of the reactions to the clip below:

@User5158 said:

"Princess treatment.”

@Allthewayblaque said:

“Is this not the cutest thing on TikTok right now?

@Athayabonga Qhayiya said:

“Tinie tiny humans.”

@Dimakatso Mase said:

“Aah that’s so cute.”

@NxobileSheba said:

“My son too, when I open the door, he’s sure we are taking a ride.”

Source: Yen.com.gh