Ahuofe Patri has warmed the hearts on social media with a new video

The actress was seen dancing in what looked like a room while wearing an outfit made out of African print

Ahuofe Patri is noted for always keeping in touch with her fans with beautiful photos and videos

Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman famed as Ahuofe Patri has given her fans something to gaze upon in a new video she shared on her Instagram page.

The actress, in the video sighted by YEN.com.gh 'blessed' her Instagram page with a homemade video of herself dancing to some music.

In the video, the actress was seen standing inside what looked like a room with some pieces of furniture spotted in the corner

Priscilla Opoku Agyeman photos. Source: Instagram/@priscilla_opoku_agyeman

Source: Instagram

Ahuofe Patri was seen beaming with her usual smile and sported a low-cut permed hairstyle and as she danced gracefully out of excitement,

The popular actress who shot to fame following her connection with Kalybos in their skits was seen standing on a pair of high heels.

After posting the video, Priscilla Opoku Agyemang captioned it: "Embracing the glorious mess that I am"

Many fans and followers of the actress took to the comment section to shower Patri with glowing words.

iam_nisgh took the opportunity to 'shoot his shot': "Sweetheart, let’s go out wai!!! Me and you. I like your energy, innocence, melanin, confidence and strength...And oh I need to see your beautiful teeth when you smile!"

aning904 wrote: "You're so pretty damsel"

behnehvohlent: "My fav all the time"

There were many such comments that proved that Ahuofe Patri is truly loved by her teeming fans and followers.

Source: Yen