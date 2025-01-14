A video of a US-based Ghanaian woman weeping over a potential ban on TikTok in the USthe has surfaced on social media

The woman expressed grief over the decision which is imminent, weeping in the video, which has since gone viral

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some indicated that they were going to miss her while others asked her to explore other options

A Ghanaian woman emotionally bid farewell to her TikTok followers following reports of a potential ban on the app in the US.

In a video that has since gone viral, the woman wept over the decision, likely occurring on January 19, 2024.

US-based Ghanaian woman expresses grief over potential TIkTok ban. Image source: Ezfamily 17

Source: TikTok

Potential TikTok ban in US

TikTok is facing a potential ban in the US due to concerns that its parent company, ByteDance, could share sensitive user data, such as location information, with the Chinese government.

Additionally, lawmakers are worried about the platform being used to spread misinformation and influence public opinion, especially during significant events like elections.

To address these risks, the US government passed legislation requiring ByteDance to sell TikTok to a government-approved buyer or face a ban.

TikTok users in the US worried

Following this development, many TikTok users in the US are worried. This is because TikTok is a source of entertainment and income for many people since the app pays some of its ardent users.

Some Ghanaians who would be affected by this decision, including renowned actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win's wife, a US citizen, have all taken to the app to say their last goodbyes to their TikTok families.

Woman gets emotional bidding farewell to followers

The Ghanaian woman based in the US expressed grief over the decision, weeping over a popular TikTok soundtrack.

Watch the video below:

Netizens advise US-based Ghanaian woman over ban

Netizens who saw the video of the woman weeping over the potential ban of the app expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some sympathised with her and said they would miss her, others advised her to explore other options.

@Nanahemaa wrote:

"Mummy please try and create different accounts using Ghana details, we want to watch you always."

@Ishmael wrote:

"Change your country name and country language through settings."

@K A K R A H B A wrote:

"This Ghanaian sound will kill us. I will miss you dearly."

@Jessie_Browwn wrote:

"You're making me laugh please."

@tendy24@888 wrote:

"l will miss you and your whole family.you are a great content creator."

@Ahbenarh Spicy wrote:

"Please don't you have a youtube channel???"

@user9575091130162 wrote:

"I will really miss your videos awwww."

@Mr Osae's babe wrote:

"Awwwww I miss you mummy."

@otismadaline2 wrote:

"Awwww sorry mama the sound though."

@Paula Tony wrote:

"My favorite woman love you from Namibia."

@FriZzy wrote:

"Awwn we gonna miss your family so bad."

Source: YEN.com.gh