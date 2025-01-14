Renowned Kumawood actor Sumsum Ahuofe has shared his frustrations about Don Little in an interview

Sumsum said his former colleague, whom he never hesitated to help, has been ungrateful, influencing his decision never to help him in any situation whatsoever

He appeared pained as he shared the backstory of the fallout between him and Don Little

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actor and influencer Sumsum Ahuofe has opened up about his fallout with one of his closest colleagues, Don Little.

Sumsum Ahuofe explains why he will never help Funny Face's mentee Don Little after their fallout. Photo source: SumsumAhuofedua, 1Realdonlittle

Source: Facebook

The actor recounted his fallout with his former colleague during a recent interview focused on strained relationships among Kumawood stars.

According to Sumsum, he and Don Little were very close to the extent that he would be at his beck and call even during his former colleague's most vulnerable moments.

"Where is the love in Kumawood? I have been good to Don Little on several occasions, but he chose to repay me with evil. I have also vowed never to help him, even till the point of death. I have saved him from multiple embarrassing situations."

While talking to Poleeno Multimedia, Sumsum Ahuofe recounted several moments when he stood in to ensure that Don Little's unclad videos would not leak online. He said this after calling him a heavy drinker.

"Those days when he is drunk, I will opt to bathe him. Even when he vomits, I will wash him up. I've done that three times, he said."

Sumsum appeared disappointed and heartbroken as he talked about his strained relationship with Don Little.

Don Little rose to fame after Ghanaian comedian Funny Face discovered him as a street hawker and gave him a shot at comedy. The 28-year-old diminutive star made his debut in Funny Face's Cow and Chicken TV series.

Sumsum's heartbreaking tale about Don Little comes after Funny Face shared a similar story. According to Funny Face, Don Little allegedly blocked him from some financial opportunities and tried to instigate his sponsors against him.

Sumsum and Don Little stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Sumsum's account of his issues with Don Little.

AK❤️🌹♌ said:

"It seems like Don is an ungrateful person cus Funny Face is saying same thing about him."

Styx510 wrote:

"Don little looks like a Chinese drunken master in the pic."

ENIMDEFO CO LTD remarked:

"That guy Don Little is ungrateful and envious."

Strika claps back at Gunshot

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Beast of No Nation star Strika had broken his silence after his caretaker, Gunshot, banished him from Dr Likee's camp.

Gunshot, who helped the embattled youngster back on his feet, accused him of stealing and returning to his alleged reckless substance abuse habits.

In a recent rebuttal, Strika denied the allegations and lashed out at Gunshot for disgracing him just for clout.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh