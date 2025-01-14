A video of a young Ghanaian lady praying with her dogs has caused a buzz on social media with many reacting to it

In a viral video, the young lady, known as Jessica was seen holding the legs of the dogs while saying her word prayers

Many Ghanaians who came across the video on social media thronged the comment section to react, with many sharing varied views

A young Ghanaian lady has caused a stir on social media, leaving many perplexed with her unique prayer method.

Jessica Herritchca, as she is known on her socials, was captured in a viral TikTok video fervently praying with her pets.

A viral video of a Ghanaian lady praying with dogs sparks reactions on social media. Photo credit: @jessicaherritchca/TikTok.

In the video circulating on social media, Jessica was seen holding two dogs while seeking the face of God.

It's unclear if the young Ghanaian lady engaged in this weird method of prayer based on a direction received from her spiritual father, but she did appear deeply engrossed in it.

The scenery in the video suggested that Jessica Herritchca offered the prayer at night, and given that she did it beside her bed, it implied that she was about to retire to bed.

"A house that prays together…?" she wrote in the captions of the trending video.

Jessica Herritchca' video goes viral

Jessica Herritchca's video has gone viral on social media, sparking reactions from many Ghanaians who chanced on it on TikTok.

While many found the lady's video funny, others praised her for building a relationship with her pets.

At the time of drafting this report, the video had garnered 14k likes and 207 comments in 24 hours.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Lindalin B said:

"A genuine friend will always be a dog."

@officialgabriel_tetteh wrote:

"This is good way. God bless you. Always pray with them."

God's favourite also wrote:

"Great move…at least they are not contributing financially,they have to help with the spiritual growth."

@Kwasi Hyper commented:

"The white dog is called Ama...you see that she doesn't like praying so she is bitting the owner ."

@kingdommindsetgh also commented:

"This is not proper prayers it’s content you are just creating content sister."

@user581123427021 said:

"Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen."

@Kaakyire Nana Yaa reacted:

"You are the only one wo has a problem so pray alone ns and live dem alone,"

Lady organizes a birthday party for dog

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh story, a young Ghanaian lady organised a lavish birthday party and a photoshoot for her dog.

During the party, which took place at Ezebil Enterprise in East Legon, the lady nicely dressed her dog and hired a photographer to take pictures.

She later explained that the gesture was her way of showing love to the dog, which has proven to be a reliable companion.

Many Ghanaians who saw the video of the birthday party wondered why the young lady would spend heavily on a dog, as they trooped the comment section to share their views.

