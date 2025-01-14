Criss Waddle shared a photo on social media flaunting an expensive Chevrolet Corvette C7, a luxury vehicle with a starting price of $80k

In the photo, the rapper, who is a lover of luxury vehicles, posed beside the ride, elegantly dressed in a fashionable outfit

In the comments section of the post, many admirers expressed their admiration stating they were impressed by the expensive luxury vehicle

Ghanaian rapper Criss Waddle has gone viral after sharing a photo of himself with a Chevrolet Corvette C7, a luxury car valued at over $80,000. The photo showed Waddle posing beside the sleek vehicle, dressed in a fashionable outfit.

Criss Waddle flaunts an expensive Chevrolet Corvette C7. Photo source: waddle f babay

Source: TikTok

Criss Waddle has become famous for his love of high-end cars and has built an impressive collection over the years. Recently, he was also seen driving a Ferrari 458 in a viral video. The red sports car caught attention as Waddle arrived at a building to meet an associate.

The Chevrolet Corvette C7 is the seventh generation in the Corvette series, which dates back to the 1950s. The car is instantly recognizable for its sharp lines and aggressive styling, a departure from the smoother curves of earlier models. Its cockpit also has a digital instrument display and a large centre infotainment screen, making it more than just a performance vehicle but a luxurious one as well.

Fans reacted with admiration in the comments section of Waddle’s post, praising the car’s design and the rapper’s taste for premium vehicles.

Criss Waddle's Corvette sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

King George the Great said:

"This Waddle never de grow… Heeerr always young. A true definition of forever young."

Qwesi_Wusu 🇹🇭🇬🇭 reacted:

"Big Bro I tap into your blessings. Two years from now I Believe I'm gonna meet up with you and do the biggest real estate project in Ghana as business partners... I believe."

Stoic wrote:

"Tooo muuuuuch! Okaaaaasy. You know it's R2Bees Chris Waddle, Ayi."

Victor Laryea reacted;

"I want him to be the famous person on my contacts. I love you Waddle in fact the whole Ghana."

Wilson said:

"Boss man Criss I beg ooo I be air condition technician. Can you please give one of your real estate house for installation from pipe laying to machine installation."

ĶƐNDŔĪCK JNR🌀 reacted:

"Then you people will be comparing Abu Trica with this guy."

ƆKESEƐ wrote:

"You are so simple Criss .I like how you dress."

Kiki jones said:

"If you wear the margiela finish abeg make I continue waii 😁🔥🙌🏽 Your eye open."

@Sam J reacted:

"Lowkey street controler @CrissWaddle … God bless you Kweku."

Voltarian man's luxury cars and house

A Voltarian man also went viral recently because of his collection of cars and his large mansion.

YEN.com.gh reported that the young man was visited by Wode Maya in his home and he made a vlog of his luxury assets.

Wode Maya said that he wanted to show the world that there was wealth in Africa.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh