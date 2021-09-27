Ghana captain Andre Ayew scored again for Al-Sadd in Qatar

The 31-year-old netted his third goal in three games as Al-Sadd thrashed Al-Shamal

Andre Ayew joined the Qatari champions in the summer transfer window

Captain of the senior national team of Ghana, Andre Ayew, can't stop scoring after netting his third goal in three successive games as Al-Sadd secured another win.

The 31-year-old has been in prolific form since joining the Wolves in the summer transfer window, scoring his side's third in the 7-2 thrashing of Al-Shamal.

In photos posted on Twitter by Andre Ayew, the former Marseille star expressed delight after another victory in the Qatari Stars League.

Man on fire: Andre Ayew scores again as Al-Sadd thump Al-Shamal in Qatar. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AyewAndre

"Big win today and another goal. Alhamdulilah. Great team spirit. We keep going," he posted.

In a game littered with goals, it was the hosts, Al-Sadd, who broke the deadlock after ten minutes through Ali Assadalla, but Al-Shamal leveled immediately through Mohsen Al-Yazidi.

Algerian forward Baghdad Bounedjah responded by giving Al-Sadd the lead in the 13th minute, and two minutes later, Andre Ayew extended the lead with a thumping right finish.

Al-Sadd went into the break with a 3-1 lead, but returned in rampaging form as Matias Nani netted on own goal to put them in firm control of the match.

Yousuf Abdulrisag and Rodrigo Tabata then extended the lead but there was more drama with five minutes remaining as Bounedjah scored his second of the game after Khalaf Saad Al Malki had pulled one back for Al-Shamal.

Andre Ayew was replaced by Hassan Al Haydos in the second half. The Ghana captain has now netted three goals in four competitive matches for Al-Sadd.

Al-Sadd manager Xavi Hernandez was delighted with the performance of Andre Ayew and his teammates.

“I’m happy we have taken the lead. We came away today without injuries and many players participated in the match, including young players, and all of these things give us more confidence and continuity,” said Xavi after the game.

“The upcoming derby match against Al Arabi will be difficult, but we are currently going through moments and our goal is always to win all matches.”

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, captain of the senior national team of Ghana, Andre Ayew, has scored again for Al Sadd in the Qatar Stars League, as they defeated Al-Rayyan on Wednesday night.

The 31-year-old, who scored in the game against Qatar SC, netted his second in three games against Al-Rayyan in the match dubbed as the Qatari classico.

In photos posted on Twitter by the club, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the former Swansea star is seen celebrating his goal.

