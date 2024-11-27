Former Ghana captain Abedi Pele has charged the Football Association to fix the game by putting their house in order

The Black Stars failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 20 years after a disastrous qualifying run

The former African champions have also performed poorly in their last three major events including AFCON 2023

Ghana legend Abedi Pele has advised the country's Football Association on how to fix the sport following the West African nation's failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The former African champions finished bottom of their group in the AFCON qualifiers, failing to win a single game in Group F.

The disappointing performances following three group stage exit at three major competitions in recent years.

Abedi Pele, a member of the team that won Ghana's last AFCON in 1982, believes the only way to fix the sports is for the FA to put its 'house in order'.

"I think time changes everything, and this, we are talking about three decades. So, whatever it is, we shouldn’t look back. We should just look forward, work hard, and achieve what we want to achieve," he told Max TV, as spotted on social media.

"What it takes to be a great football team or a great football nation is to work hard, and put your house in order to make sure that you get results. And that is all it takes to be a good team all over the world. Football is one of the keys to ensuring that the country is united."

Ghana FA seek solutions to football problems

The Ghana Football Association has announced the organisation of a football retreat to solicit advice from experts to help develop the game.

This comes after the Black Stars failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

As reported by Graphic Online, a date for the retreat has yet to be announced after the earlier time was cancelled.

Sannie Daara highlight Otto Addo's shortfalls

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Sannie Daara, believes Otto Addo's man-management was his undoing as the Black Stars failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Sannie Daara is backing the German-trained tactician to maintain his job as coach of the senior national team.

However, he was quick to also admit that there are aspects of his craft that need to improve.

