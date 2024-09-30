Ghanaian hiplife sensation Kwame Yogot has shared his thoughts about Stonebwoy's latest hit track Jejereje

His unpopular opinion describing Stonebwoy's song as a sample of Shatta Wale has stoked a controversy on social media

Fans thronged the comments section as they expressed their mixed reactions regarding Kwame Yogot's remarks

Stonebwoy's new release, Jejereje, has gained significant traction among his fans in Ghana and abroad.

The song has already earned cosigns from musical luminaries, including Ivorian star Freddie Meiway and Ghanaian hiplife star Skrewfaze.

Some fans have expressed several concerns about Stonebwoy's new drop, which tilts slightly away from his signature Afrodancehall and Afrobeats forte.

Kwame Yogot rates Jejereje

Ghanaian hiplife sensation Kwame Yogot has shared an unpopular opinion about Stonebwoy's new song.

The Biibi Be Si hitmaker argued that Jejereje shared some similarities with Shatta Wale's viral hit Mahama Paper. He said his conclusion came after listening to the new song. On Facebook, he said,

"I just finished listening to jejereje…it’s a complete shatta wale mahama paper sample…I’m talking to music listeners not anybody."

Kwame Yogot's remarks come ahead of his upcoming collaboration with Shatta Wale, which he believes to be divine orchestration.

Ghanaians react to Kwame Yogot's remarks

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kwame Yogot's opinion about Stonebwoy's latest single.

Anita Mlapa said:

"You know so much about music yet you’ve been underground even before you were conceived & born!"

Richard Arthur wrote:

"In the whole world, it's you that you sha paa when it comes to music"

Eric Tosčar remarked:

"Coming from a rapper who said “… last year was a Gob3”"

Papa Yaw Kelly added:

"Just talking sh!t to be relevant just to get likes, instead of you focusing on your music career you want to throw shot. Now somebody wey he dey SHS dey do music is even bigger than Kwame Yogot, stay focused don't be a fun-fool."

Skrewfaze drops Jejereje rendition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that highlife producer Skrewfaze had shared his admiration for Stonebwoy after his latest new single.

He shared a rendition of the trending new single, which got many fans demanding Stonebwoy to consider a remix of Jejereje with Skrewfaze.

