A video of a young lady's way of announcing that she no longer lives in Ghana has gone viral

This comes after she opened up on how she had to forgo her national service and relocate abroad

Many people who commented on the video have commended her for relocating abroad

A young Ghanaian lady is receiving congratulatory messages on social media after announcing that she has left Ghana to go abroad.

She took to TikTok and posted a video of herself admiring her beauty and looking excited.

Ghanaian lady rejoices as she quits NSS to relocate abroad. Photo credit: @bellajacinta/TikTok

She announced via the caption that she was posted to a basic school and even assured her friends that she would complete her one-year mandatory service.

The video, however, suggests she prioritised her journey abroad over the national service as the next part showed her at the airport, subsequently heading to her new country.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 900 likes and 11 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend her on relocating abroad

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video congratulated the young lady on her travel abroad.

LauraBoateng reacted:

"ɛndeɛ safe flight ooo."

Mekina indicated:

"You better come back and let’s do the NSS together oo."

Miss Frimpomaa added:

"Awww baby , happy for you."

Jasmyn.ak added:

herhhhh Bella

Dromereyda added:

"Nnipa y3 cobra oo."

yaw dwarkwaa indicated:

"Congrats dear but would not have been better to have completed ur service first."

NSS personnel complains about errands

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady raised concerns as national service personnel on her first day at work.

She overheard some staff expressing excitement that they had gotten new service persons to send on errands.

A few moments after eavesdropping on the conversation, Chelsea Kelly said an elderly woman sent her to buy her a meat pie.

She wondered why staff at various companies in Ghana take delight in turning national service persons into errand boys and girls.

The video concluded with the lady saying she would give the staff at her service posting a month's grace period, after which she would not countenance any errands again.

