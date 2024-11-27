A video of a young Ghanaian bus conductor advising university graduates has triggered reactions online

This comes after he admonished them to take up jobs as bus conductors because of the money involved

Many people who took to the comment section of the video shared varying opinions on the man's opinions

A Ghanaian bus conductor, popularly known as a trotro mate in local parlance, has stirred reactions online following his advice to graduates in desperate need of jobs.

In a video trending on TikTok, the young man was spotted looking clean and handsome, appealed to university graduates seeking employment to consider working as bus conductors.

He explained that his job as a bus conductor earns him a decent income enough to afford his needs.

He also dismissed the notion by some that working as a bus conductor was demeaning and dirty, adding that graduates could temporarily join his line of work while waiting to be employed by the government.

"While waiting for government posting, why don't you become a mate? I just took my bath after returning from work; nothing shows I am a mate because of my appearance. Put that gentility aside, and learn our job."

Ghanaians react to his advise

Social media users who commented on the video shared varying opinions on his statement, with many commending him.

Akosua Gh reacted:

"What abt we de ladies."

ALASKA JAY added:

"Gentle adwuma y3 den papa, dabiaa gentle."

Wale Man reported:

"Yo bro ago dey for wait u at sofoline make u take me to Adum wai."

worldtrends83 replied:

"Sharp guy bro."

