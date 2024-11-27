Kyeiwaa has advised Ghanaian youth to take their education seriously, highlighting how important it is, especially when overseas

Citing her own experience, the Kumawood actress, who moved to the US years ago, said being uneducated in advanced countries was hard

Kyeiwaa, who cannot communicate in English, said that most times, speaking to people was difficult due to her limited grasp of the language

Veteran Kumawood actress Rose Akua Attaa Mensah, fondly known as Kyeiwaa, has urged Ghanaian youth to prioritise their education, stressing its importance, especially when living overseas.

Since moving to the US a few years ago, Kyeiwaa said she has faced challenges due to her limited education, particularly in communicating with others. She highlighted how difficult it can be to live in an advanced country without a strong educational background.

The actress explained that her poor grasp of English has made daily interactions and tasks more challenging. She said this experience has shown her how crucial education is for anyone planning to live or work abroad.

In previous interviews, she noted that barriers and a lack of formal education can create obstacles in finding jobs, accessing services, and integrating into society.

Kyeiwaa's advice on education sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

indomitablefrancis said:

"Thank you mummy for this great advice….. some of us too wished to be in school and get the education you talked off but got no helper . We love you mummy."

constanceowusu98 reacted:

"👏Thanks mummy."

awurama_adoma_appiah wrote:

"Thank you mama❤️."

realmanpablo said:

"This is so true sometimes when you tell them they tell you you don't need education to be rich."

