Mugeez, in a video, was spotted at businessman Jibril Mohammed's birthday celebration at East Legon

The R2bees group member hurriedly arrived at the venue with an associate before the event started

The video triggered some reactions from some Ghanaians online, who were surprised at his current look

Member of Ghanaian music group R2Bees, Mugeez courted attention online as some Ghanaians expressed concern over his current during his appearance at businessman Jibril Mohammed's recent event.

Jibril Mohammed celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. The Chief Executive Officer of JBC Luxury Homes held a plush birthday party to mark his new milestone.

The businessman's event also marked the grand launch of his Star Drive Estate at East Legon. Many influential Ghanaian personalities, including actor Kalybos and ex-footballer Stephen Appiah, attended the event to support him.

Mugeez storms Jibril Mohammed's birthday celebration

In a video shared by blogger GH Hyper on his official Instagram page, Mugeez was spotted making a grand entrance at Jibril Mohammed's birthday celebration event.

The R2bees group member, who recently featured on a song with Mr Eazi and Djay, arrived at the premises with an associate wearing a customised jersey from the OneofOne brand, black sunglasses, and gloves.

Singer Mugeez hurriedly moved to sit in an empty chair in anticipation of Jibril Mohammed's arrival and the commencement of the big event.

The video garnered the attention of many Ghanaians, who were surprised by the award-winning musician's current look and commented on how his looks have changed over the past few years.

Mugeez's current look stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

addison17215 commented:

"Low-key, low-key, he's ageing o."

dzifaheymann7 said:

"He's ageing quickly as a young man. My opinion, please y'all 🙏."

buckle7_7 commented:

"Something ain’t right."

gauchomns said:

"Looks like there is something wrong. The beauty is somehow gone."

real_onekay commented:

"He ageing guys."

ekomaniawu said:

"He is young in the body and old in the face bro 😎."

Mugeez cuts off all his dreadlocks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mugeez flaunted a new look in a photo that went viral on social media.

The photo showed the R2bees group member wearing a pink and white tiger-striped shirt and dark sunglasses over his head without his trademark dreadlocks hairstyle.

Mugeez's new look garnered many reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

