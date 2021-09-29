Fashion Killa: Cardi B trends after rocking posh outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B has been trending on social media since snaps of her rocking an elegant outfit at the Paris Fashion Week surfaced online

The US superstar revealed that the costume she donned at the annual event was designed by Manfred Thierry Mugler

The rapper's followers have complimented their fave for looking good during the fashion extravaganza in France

Cardi B trended on social media after snaps of her slaying her outfit at the Paris Fashion Week surfaced online. The US superstars rocked a Manfred Thierry Mugler costume at the event taking place in France. The stunner turned heads when she arrived at the annual fashion show.

Cardi B trended after snaps of her rocking a posh outfit at the Paris Fashion Week surfaced online.

Social media users have shared that their fave was one of their highlights at this year's fashion extravaganza. The snaps of the Bodak Yellow hitmaker were posted by MEFeater Magazine on Twitter.

Cardi also took to her official Instagram account to reveal that the number she rocked was designed by Manfred Thierry Mugler.

Tweeps took to the magazine's comment section on the micro-blogging app to praise Cardi B, who recently gave birth to her second baby, for "eating" the elegant outfit. Check out some of their comments below:

@tickingmeawf said:

"She knew we were deprived from the MET. She’s really that girl."

@BHonestly2 wrote:

"Cardi’s so beautiful."

@cardistanb*tch1 commented:

"Oh baby she ate and left no crumbs."

@PatrickIsSmart1 wrote:

"The outfit look good, idk about that hair."

@tha_whytekyote said:

"Goddamn it, I actually like this look."

@bottombebe added:

"She knew we needed a MET look."

Cardi B shares her thoughts on US celebs who admitted they don't shower daily

In other entertainment news, YEN.com.gh reported that Cardi B has shared her opinion on the topic of US celebrities who have revealed they don't shower on a daily basis. The award-winning rapper seems to be on the side of celebs who take a shower every day.

She questioned why some people have openly admitted that they don't shower often. The UP hitmaker took to Twitter on Tuesday, 10 August to share her two cents on the debate around bathing. She posted:

"Wassup with people saying they don’t shower? It’s giving itchy."

Cardi's fans flooded her comment section with mixed reactions to her post. @Maria86663835 wrote:

"This is the WORST discussion about showering I've seen. You should and need to shower every day and that's it!!! Specially children (not only when they smell bad). We are human beings, not animals. Even animals are more clean than some humans."

