Chad Boyce from The 100: Truth about his death unveiled

Chad Philip Boyce was a Canadian cameraman best known for his behind-the-scenes contribution to various films and TV shows. His professional journey as a cameraman showcased his passion for his craft. Unfortunately, in 2018, death robbed the film industry of Chad Boyce, leaving many with endless questions about what happened to him.

Former cameraman Chad Boyce was best known for his behind-the-scenes work on the sci-fi television series The 100. Photo: @chad.boyce.980 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chad Boyce's death shocked many in the film and TV industry. His contributions, achievements, and behind-the-scenes work helped produce some of the best shows and movies. Chad Boyce's personal life has generated interest from the public even after his death.

Chad Boyce's profile summary

Full name Chad Philip Boyce Gender Male Date of birth 23 September 1978 Date of death 17 April 2018 Age (at the time of death) 39 years old Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Vancouver, Canada Place of death Vancouver, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Father Larry Boyce Relationship status Single Profession Cameraman Facebook

Who was Chad Boyce?

He was an assistant cameraman for the International Cinematographer Guild 669 (ICG) in Vancouver, Canada. He is best known for his behind-the-scenes work on the sci-fi television series The 100.

Top-5 facts about Chad Boyce. Photo: @Chad Boyce on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Chad Philip Boyce was born on 23 September 1978 in Vancouver, Canada and died at age 39 on 17 April 2018 in the same city. He was survived by his father, Larry Boyce. Chad lost his mother when he was young, as is mentioned in this Facebook post from his longtime friend Dale Shaben.

R.I.P. Chad you are so missed, I am still in shock and I will always remember our good times from the time you were a cute little monkey, I would get such a kick out of you and that beautiful smile.. I miss you and u will always be in my heart of hearts.

He added;

Your mom passed so young it's hard to believe now you are gone at such a young age my friend.. God be with you..

The cameraman spent most of his life in Vancouver, Canada, where he developed a passion for cinematography and photography. He loved animals, especially dogs, and travelling was one of his best hobbies.

What happened to Chad Boyce from The 100?

The cinematographer died on 17 April 2018 after returning from his first big trip to Asia. At the time of his death, he was still part of the crew of The 100, working as their cameraman.

What was Chad Boyce's cause of death?

Though not officially confirmed, Chad Boyce's cause of death was allegedly substance abuse. According to his friend Dale Shaben's post on Facebook, the cinematographer died from drug intoxication. In the 1 May 2018 post, Dale wrote,

It's a sad day I just found out that a young man I've known all of his life, short life overdosed and died. It still doesn't feel real, his career was just getting started he was a cameraman in the film industry, he just got back from a trip to Asia his first big trip it still doesn't feel real he was a brilliant brilliant kid.. I don't have words. I'm in shock.. you will be so missed.. R.I.P. Chad

Family and friends attended Boyce's memorial service on 26 May 2018 in Polish Street Hall, Vancouver, Canada. His longtime friend Dale eulogised him in a Facebook post on 27 May 2018. It read;

I was so proud of the many friends and loved ones that showed up yesterday to say goodbye to Chad Boyce.You will forever be missed, your short time on the planet left its mark, I hope I see that amazing smile again one day. R. I. P.

Chad Boyce's career

Chad Boyce showcases some of his gear at the studio. Photo: @chad.boyce.980 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

At his death, the cameraman worked for the International Cinematographer Guild 669 (ICG). ICG is behind the popular productions like The 100, Riverdale, Wynonna Earp and Underwater podcasts. According to his Facebook page, Chad was the 2nd assistant cameraman at ICG 669. His notable works as a cameraman include Punch (2002) and The 100 (2014–2018).

After his death, the creators and producers of The 100 paid tribute to him in Episode 5 of Season 4. The tribute appeared as a message on the screen that read, "In Loving Memory of Chad Boyce."

Who did Chad Boyce play in The 100?

What was Chad Boyce's The 100 character name? The cinematographer did not play any character in The 100. He was part of the behind-the-scenes crew, where he worked as an assistant cameraman.

FAQs

Who was Chad Boyce? He was a professional cameraman from Vancouver, Canada, best known for his work on the TV series The 100. Is there any Chad Boyce The 100 scene? No, there isn't. Boyce was a cameraman for The 100 and didn't appear in any scene. How did Chad Boyce start his career? He began as a trainee cameraman in the movie Punch (2002). What other projects did Chad Boyce work on? Aside from The 100, he reportedly worked on Riverdale, Wynonna Earp, and the Underwater podcasts. How did Chad Boyce pass away? According to a Facebook post by his longtime friend Dale Shaben, the cinematographer died of substance intoxication. How was Chad Boyce remembered in The 100? The creators of the show dedicated Episode 4 of Season 5 to him. What did people didn't know about Chad Boyce? He reportedly loved animals and had a passion for travelling.

Fans best remember Chad Boyce for his behind-the-scenes contribution to the film and entertainment industry. He was a cameraman on popular television series like The 100, Riverdale, Wynonna Earp, and Underwater podcasts. The cinematographer's sudden death was a massive loss to the film industry.

Yen.com.gh just published an informative article about the top black actors who died recently. From O.J. Simpson to Chance Perdomo and Hinton Battle, the list of black actors who died recently is extensive.

These deceased black stars have significantly impacted the film and television industry. Fans remember them for their contributions, achievements, and roles that have won the hearts of many worldwide. Raed the article for an exhaustive list.

Source: YEN.com.gh