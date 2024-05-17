Andrew Santino is a famous American stand-up comedian and actor best known for his roles in various films and TV series. However, aside from his profession, Santino's love life, especially his marriage, has generated interest from the public. Learn more about Andrew Santino's wife and his dating history.

The topic of Andrew Santino's wife has generated interest from his fans. The American entertainer has kept his love life private, resulting in media and public speculations. Andrew has confirmed his marriage in various interviews but hasn't mentioned his wife's name.

Andrew Santino's profile summary

Full name Andrew Henry Santino Gender Male Date of birth 16 October 1983 Age 40 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (half-Italian and half-Irish) Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 161 Weight in kilograms 73 Hair colour Red Eye colour Hazel Marital status Married School Naperville North High School University Arizona State University Profession Stand-up comedian, actor, podcaster Net worth $5 million–$6 million Instagram @cheetosantino X (Twitter) TikTok @cheetosantino YouTube @AndrewSantinoWhiskeyGinger Official website Andrew Santino

Who is Andrew Santino's wife?

Despite many speculations, the name of Andrew Santion's wife is not public. The American comedian has kept his love life private, only revealing during Whitney Cummings' podcast interview in April 2020 that he had been married for four years. Responding to a question about how long he has been married, Santion said,

I don't even know anymore; four years? Wait a minute, wait a minute, how many years? Four!

The comedian continued,

Neither of us even wanted to get married. That was like our whole thing for a long time. Like I don't know. She initially didn't, the whole marriage and kids thing wasn't even a part of it. Both of us were like 'I don't really care if I ever get married or have kids'.

The information means that Santino got married sometime in 2016.

Andrew Santino's dating history

The American comedian has been linked with several famous actresses. However, most links are rumours since the star has kept his love life private. In addition, some of these dating allegations came after 2016, after he had reportedly married.

To learn more about the comedian's love life, here is a detailed breakdown of his dating history.

Danielle Brooks and Andrew Santino

Previously, many people believed that actress Danielle Brooks from The Color Purple was the wife of Andrew Santino. However, the rumour turned false after the actress got engaged to real estate agent Dennis Gelin on New Year's Eve 2020 and married in January 2022 in Miami, Florida.

Andrew Santino and Sarah Bolger

The rumour of Andrew Santino and Irish actress Sarah Bolger started in 2020 after the pair attended the Dave premiere at the Directors Guild of America together. The duo wore matching black outfits and reportedly seemed close to each other.

However, the two are simply good friends, and Sarah attended the premiere to support Andrew's work on the series.

Does Andrew Santino have a kid?

As of 2024, there has yet to be any official information on Andrew Santino's kids. In November 2021, Santino revealed his fear of becoming a parent in an interview with TigerBellyClips. He said;

I do want to have a kid; I'm just nervous about what the world is like.

Andrew Santino's family

Not much is available about the comedian's family other than he has a wife. There are no details about her name or whether they have kids together.

FAQs

Who is Andrew Santino? He is a famous American podcaster, stand-up comedian and actor best known for the films and TV shows The Disaster Artist, Beef and the YouTube web series Duncan Rocks. Why is Andrew Santino famous? He is well-known for his career in stand-up comedy, acting and podcasting on Bad Friends and Whiskey Ginger. What ethnicity is Andrew Santino? The comedian is of mixed ethnicity. He is half Italian and half Irish, with Italian roots from Sicily. What is Andrew Santino's net worth? The entertainer's alleged net worth is between $5 million and $6 million in 2024. Is Andrew Santino married? He is married but has never revealed the name of his wife publicly. What is Andrew Santino's wife's Instagram? There are no details about the comedian's wife's social media handles online. Who are Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee? They are both comedians and friends. They co-host their podcast Bad Friends. How did Bobby Lee and Andrew Santino meet? According to High Times, the pair met at The Comedy Store, an American comedy club, in 2009 or 2010. What is Danielle Brook's net worth? She allegedly has a net worth of $1 million.

The topic of Andrew Santrion's wife has generated interest from the public. Many are interested in discovering the details of the renowned American actor's marriage and family. However, Andrew never revealed his wife's name to the public, which resulted in many speculations.

