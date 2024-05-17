Amerado has spoken about his long-rumoured relations with Delay, stating the benefits he garnered

According to him, at the height of the rumour, he was seriously dating in real life but only relished the rumour

He explained that he liked the rumour because it brought hype and focus onto his work as a rapper

Ghanaian rap star Amerado has opened up about the buzz surrounding his rumoured romantic relationship with Delay, known in private life as Deloris Frimpong Manso.

In a recent interview, the award-winning rapper admitted he relished the excitement and attention generated by the relationship rumour.

Rumours started circulating on social media that the rapper Derek Sarfo Kantanka, who was born Derek Sarfo Kantanka, was dating the media personality.

The rumours started after videos of the two spending much time together circulating online.

Many wondered about the truth of their relationship because of the age difference between them. While Delay is getting to 42, Amerado is only 27.

For many months, the two refused to confirm or deny the rumours. But speaking with Roselyn Felli on the Prime Morning Show, the Kweku Ananse hitmaker stated that there was no real relationship, but he enjoyed the hype the rumour brought him.

"I enjoyed the hype from people who believed I was dating Delay. The attention and discussions were entertaining and brought much focus to my work."

The 27-year-old appreciated how the speculation kept his name trending and added an intriguing element to his public persona, despite the romantic ties being merely fiction.

"Our interactions were purely professional and friendly, but the public's reaction to our chemistry was something I found amusing and beneficial to my career," he clarified.

Amerado revealed that he was in a relationship during the rumour mill's frenzy, and his partner felt uneasy about the whispers linking him to Delay.

However, he noted that she eventually came to terms with the hazards of life in the entertainment spotlight.

Watch the interview below:

Amerado falls into broken stage while performing

Amerado recently got involved in an accident while performing on stage at the Baidoo Bonsoe Senior High Technical School.

In a video circulating on social media, he was performing his top-charting song Abronoma when a portion of the stage caved in, and he fell into it.

