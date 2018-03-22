UPSA courses and admission 2022: cut off points and fees

The University of Professional Studies, commonly known as UPSA, is a progressive institution of higher learning in Accra, Ghana. It is the only public institution of higher learning in the country that offers academic degrees and professional business qualifications. The institution is known for providing quality education that meets the needs of the job market.

Two ladies having fun on their graduation day. Photo: pexels.com, @Godisable Jacob

Source: UGC

UPSA was formerly known as the Institute of Professional Studies as a private institution. It was the first West African nation to offer training to professional accountants and administrators. The government took it over in 1978.

UPSA courses and admission in 2022

In 2008, UPSA received the Presidential Charter and became a fully-fledged university. It offers diplomas, undergraduate degrees, postgraduate degrees, and professional programmes. UPSA faculties and schools are listed below.

School of Graduate Studies

UPSA Law School

Evening School

Institute of Professional Studies

Management Studies

Weekend School

Distance Learning School

Accounting and Finance

Office of Doctoral Programmes

IT & Communication Studies

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Diploma programmes

The list of UPSA courses includes a few diploma courses, as shown below.

Diploma in Accounting

Diploma in Management

Diploma in Marketing

Diploma in Information Technology Management

Diploma in Public Relations

Undergraduate programmes

The undergraduate degree courses on offer are listed below.

Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations Management

Bachelor of Business Administration

Bachelor of Laws (LLB)

Bachelor of Science in Accounting

Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance

Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science

Bachelor of Science in Banking and Finance

Bachelor of Science in Business Economics

Bachelor of Science in Information Technology Management

Bachelor of Science in Marketing

Bachelor of Science in Real Estate Management and Finance

Graduate Programmes

The following graduate courses are offered by the institution.

Master of Arts in Brands and Communications Management

Master of Arts in Peace, Security and Intelligence Management

Master of Business Administration in Accounting and Finance

Master of Business Administration in Auditing

Master of Business Administration in Corporate Communications

Master of Business Administration in Corporate Governance

Master of Business Administration in Impact Entrepreneurship and Innovation

Master of Business Administration in Internal Auditing

Master of Business Administration in Marketing

Master of Business Administration in Total Quality Management (TQM)

Master of Business Administration in Petroleum Accounting & Finance

Master of Philosophy in Accounting

Master of Philosophy in Finance

Master of Philosophy in Leadership

Master of Science in Insurance Risk Management

Master of Science in Leadership

Master of Science in Pensions Management

Master of Science in Procurement Management

Doctor of Philosophy in Accounting

Doctor of Philosophy in Marketing

A young man reading a book. Photo: pexels.com, @nappy

Source: UGC

Distance Learning (Blended Online Learning)

The distance learning courses are listed below.

Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Accounting and Finance

Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Auditing

Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Corporate Governance

Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Marketing

Entry requirements for diploma programmes

The general requirements for admission into one of the above diploma programmes are listed below.

WASSCE applicants

Must have passes, i.e. A1-D7, in three core subjects, including English, Mathematics and Integrated Science/Social Studies in addition to passes, i.e. A1-D7, in any three elective subjects.

SSSCE/GBCE applicants

Must have at least credit passes, i.e. grade A-D, in three core subjects, including English, Mathematics and Integrated Science/Social Studies, plus credit passes in any three elective subjects.

G.C.E. advanced level

Have passes in any two subjects at the GCE ‘A-Level and a pass in General Paper.

Must have had credit passes (at least Grade 6) in five subjects, including English, Mathematics and any Science Subject at the GCE ‘O’ level.

Entry requirements for undergraduate programmes

The general requirements for admission into one of the above undergraduate programmes are listed below.

Level 100

WASSCE/ SSSCE/ GBCE/ American High School Grade 12 with a GPA of at least 3.0 in GCSE/ Cambridge GCE ‘O’ and ‘A-Level.

WASSCE and SSSCE/ GBCE applicants must have at least credit passes in three core subjects, including English Language, Mathematics and Integrated Science/Social Studies and at least any three elective subjects.

A young man studying. Photo: pexels.com, @Oladimeji Ajegbile

Source: UGC

Level 200

Category A: WAEC General Certificate of Education (GCE) Advanced Level with passes in any three subjects and have credit passes (Grade 6) or better in five subjects, including English Language, Mathematics and any Science subject at the GCE O level.

WAEC General Certificate of Education (GCE) Advanced Level with passes in any three subjects and have credit passes (Grade 6) or better in five subjects, including English Language, Mathematics and any Science subject at the GCE O level. Category B (Advanced Business Certificate Examinations): Full diploma certificate and credit passes in five subjects, including English Language, Mathematics and Integrated Science/Social Studies in the GBCE.

Full diploma certificate and credit passes in five subjects, including English Language, Mathematics and Integrated Science/Social Studies in the GBCE. Category C (Post-Secondary Teacher’s Certificate ‘A’/Diploma in Education): Certificate in related disciplines awarded by any institution accredited by GTEC.

Certificate in related disciplines awarded by any institution accredited by GTEC. Category D: Recognised Professional Qualifications: At least completed level one of any of the following recognised professional qualifications: ACCA, CIB, CIM, CIMA, ICAG, or ICSA.

At least completed level one of any of the following recognised professional qualifications: ACCA, CIB, CIM, CIMA, ICAG, or ICSA. Category E: Higher National Diploma with Second Class (Lower Division) awarded by NABPTEX in related disciplines.

Higher National Diploma with Second Class (Lower Division) awarded by NABPTEX in related disciplines. Category F: University/ tertiary diploma in a related discipline with a GPA ranging from 1.00 to 2.49 awarded by any university accredited by GTEC.

Level 300

Category A: Higher National Diploma with at least Second Class (Upper Division) awarded by NABPTEX in related disciplines.

Higher National Diploma with at least Second Class (Upper Division) awarded by NABPTEX in related disciplines. Category B: University/tertiary diploma with at least a GPA of 2.5 (Credit) in related programmes.

University/tertiary diploma with at least a GPA of 2.5 (Credit) in related programmes. Category C: Professional Qualifications: Applicants with at least a complete level two of any of the professional qualifications related to the programme being applied for.

Mature applicants

Must be at least 25 years old by 30th June 2022.

Have evidence of age with a birth certificate at least five years old at the time of application.

Must have at least three years’ work experience and provide a letter of appointment from their employer/ any proof of employment.

Must have at least second cycle education background.

Must pass the University’s Mature Access Course Entrance Examinations, which comprise Mathematics, English Language and Aptitude Test, and attain a pass mark of 40% in each.

Must pass a selection interview.

NB: Some courses may have additional requirements.

Entry requirements for graduate programmes

The general requirements for admission into one of the above graduate programmes are listed below.

Master's courses

A bachelor’s degree from a recognised university/institution in the relevant discipline with at least a second class lower or better. Applicants with a third class will be required to go through screening and a selection interview to ascertain their suitability for admission.

Relevant recognised full professional qualification, e.g. ICAG, CIMA, ACCA, CIM, ICSA, CPA, and CIB.

International applicants must have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in related fields recognised by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC).

NB: Evidence of English Language proficiency will be required if an applicant comes from a non-English speaking country. It is also worth noting that some courses may have additional requirements.

A lady reading a book. Photo: pexels.com, @Christina Morillo

Source: UGC

PhD courses

All PhD applicants should meet the criteria below.

A master's degree by research or coursework in marketing with a minimum CGPA of 3.0.

A master's degree by research or coursework in other business disciplines with a minimum CGPA of 3.0.

Applicants with qualifications from foreign universities should have their academic certificates verified by (GTEC) before their offer of admission.

UPSA cut off points

The cut off points vary depending on the level of academic training and the specific course. This means that the cut off points for diploma programmes are lower than those for undergraduate studies.

Application procedure

If you have gone through the UPSA courses and their cut off points and meet the requirements, you can apply using the steps below.

Purchase your Online Serial Numbers (OSN), which you will require to access the application portal. This costs GH¢300 for Ghanaian applicants and USD120 for international applicants. You can purchase your OSN number at any Ecobank or Access Bank branch, any Ghana post office branch or via visa or Master Card. You can also use mobile money using the shortcode *887*18#.

Once you get your OSN number, visit the application portal. Use the OSN number and receipt number to access the online application form. Fill in the required details and submit.

Next, you should attach your supporting documents in PDF format. These include scanned copies of certified academic certificates and transcripts and a copy of your birth certificate. PhD applicants should also attach two recommendation letters and a personal statement.

Admission deadlines

Applications for various programmes are open. All prospective students should look at the list of UPSA courses and grade requirements to identify the best courses to pursue. The admission closing dates are as shown below.

Post-first degree LLB : 13th May 2022 (expired) (Entrance exam to be held on 25th June 2022)

: 13th May 2022 (expired) (Entrance exam to be held on 25th June 2022) Mature applicants: 30th June 2022 (Entrance exam to be held on 2nd and 3rd September 2022)

30th June 2022 (Entrance exam to be held on 2nd and 3rd September 2022) University diploma/ HND/ Professional: 26th August 2022

26th August 2022 4-year LLB: To be announced

To be announced WASSCE: To be announced

To be announced Postgraduate (MPhil/MBA/MSc/MA): 26th August 2022

26th August 2022 Postgraduate (Sandwich): To be announced

To be announced Postgraduate (Distance learning): 26th August 2022

26th August 2022 Postgraduate (PhD): 20th May 2022 (expired)

A lady reading a book. Photo: pexels.com, @Christina Morillo

Source: UGC

Fees

The fees charged varies depending on the course selected and the level of academic training. Kindly note that a non-refundable application fee is charged for all applicants.

Contacts

If you need further information, you can reach the institution using the contact details below.

Admissions office

Telephone numbers: +233 303 937 542/ +233 303 937 544

+233 303 937 542/ +233 303 937 544 Email address: admissions@upsamail.edu.gh

School of graduate studies

Telephone numbers: 0303-937547/ 024-4570264

0303-937547/ 024-4570264 Email address: sogs@upsamail.edu.gh

Office of doctoral programmes

Telephone numbers: 026-2043555/ 026-8222066

026-2043555/ 026-8222066 Email address: odp@upsamail.edu.gh

What grades are needed for UPSA?

The grades needed vary depending on the course you wish to pursue and the level. You should go through the various UPSA courses and fees before submitting your application.

Is D7 accepted in UPSA?

Yes, D7 is accepted for diploma programmes.

Is UPSA a private university?

No, the institution is a fully-fledged public institution of higher learning. Initially, it was private, but the government of Ghana acquired it.

What courses does UPSA offer?

The university offers various diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate courses.

How many UPSA business administration courses are there?

The institution offers a Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Business Administration with options to specialise in Accounting and Finance, Auditing, Corporate Communications, Corporate Governance, Impact Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Internal Auditing, Marketing, Total Quality Management, or Petroleum Accounting & Finance.

UPSA is a leading institution in Ghana, and it offers multiple programmes in various levels of academic learning. The courses offered are marketable, and the institution provides high-quality education.

READ ALSO: KNUST fees 2022/2023: Masters, distance learning, freshmen

Yen.com.gh recently published the current KNUST fees for the 2022/2023 academic year. KNUST was established in 1951, and it offers 21,285 undergraduate and 2,306 postgraduate programmes across its campuses and affiliate schools.

The programmes are offered in various modes, including in-person, weekend, and distance learning. The tuition fees vary depending on the course and mode of learning.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh