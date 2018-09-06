Valley View University distance courses, fees and admission requirements

Valley View University is one of Ghana's private degree-granting institutions. It was established by the West African Union Mission of Seventh-day Adventists in 1979, hence its affiliation with the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. The institution was granted the university college accreditation to award degrees in 1997. Below are the available Valley View University distance courses you can enrol on.

Valley View University is a private university with campuses located in Ghana. Photo: pexels.com, @Joshua Mcknight, @Valley View University (modified by author)

Valley View University is one of Ghana's best and most prestigious universities. It provides its learners with academic opportunities and a challenging learning environment that will make them suitable for the job market and industry. Despite your busy schedule, the university has various distance learning courses ideal for busy students who desire to study and advance academically.

Valley View University distance courses

Valley View University distance learning has allowed many people to improve and excel in their skills. These courses offer flexibility to students who cannot attend classes and will enable them to study their courses remotely.

If you are working or want to study at home, you can enrol in the following distance courses offered at Valley View University – Kumasi Campus (Kwadaso).

Bachelor of Business Administration

Accounting

Management

Human Resource Management

Banking & Finance

Marketing

Top-Up (successful HND and other qualifying diploma applicants start at Level 300 or 200)

Bachelor of Education (Secondary Education)

English

Mathematics

Social Studies

Accounting

Management

Information Technology (IT)

Religious Studies

Valley View University weekend programmes

Here are the available weekend study programs. Learning typically occurs on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. These include:

Sc. Nursing Top Up (for diploma holders) Students start at level 300

Sc. Nursing (SSSCE/WASSCE holders) Students start at level 100

Sc. Midwifery (top up) (for diploma holders-RM) Students start at level 300

Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) Nursing access course

Diploma in Computer Science

Diploma in Development Studies

Diploma in Business Administration

Postgraduate Diploma in Education

Master of Business Administration

Master of Education

Master of Philosophy

Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG) classes

ACCA classes

CIMA classes

Valley View University distance courses are offered at Kumasi Campus. Photo: @Insynct Media, @Lucretius Mooka (modified by author)

Valley View University distance course requirements

Eligibility criteria for bachelor's degree programs in Ghana require one to pass examinations such as WASSCE, SSSCE, or GBCE.

WASSCE/SSSCE requirements

Credit Passes (Al-C6/A-D) in six subjects.

Three core subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

Three relevant elective subjects.

GBCE requirements

Credit Passes (A-D) in six subjects.

Three core subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

Three relevant elective subjects.

International student requirements

Must hold a baccalaureate or equivalent foreign high school diploma.

Diplomas must be translated and evaluated by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission.

Additional requirement

Must be 25 years old.

Must pass a maturity examination conducted by the university.

Valley View University distance courses and fees

The university tuition fees are moderate and affordable, depending on the programme you want to pursue. The fees for distance courses vary from local to international students. Students are given two options for paying their school fees.

Option 1: Full payment of fees before registration; those who pay total fees before opening are given a 5% waiver.

Full payment of fees before registration; those who pay total fees before opening are given a 5% waiver. Option 2: Payment by instalment where you pay. 50% before registration, 80% before mid-semester examinations and 100% before final examinations.

You can contact respective departments to inquire more about the distance programme fees. All Valley View University fees should be paid to these accounts:

Account name Valley View University Kumasi Campus Endowment Fund Account number 0082802480019 Bank and branch Prudential Bank, Cocoa Board Branch Mobile money fee payment *800*50#

Is Valley View University public or private?

Valley View University is a private university founded in 1979 by the West African Union of Seventh-Day Adventists. At its conception, the school was named Adventist Missionary College in Bekwai-Ashanti.

Is Valley View University accredited?

Valley View University is accredited by the National Accreditation Board (Ghana) and the Adventist Accrediting Association. It was granted its national accreditation in 1997, becoming the first private institution in Ghana to be accredited. In January 2006, the university received its presidential charter from President John Kufuor.

Is the VUU affiliated with any local or foreign University?

Valley View University is affiliated with Andrews University and Grigs University (USA).

What is the acceptance rate of Valley View University?

Based on the ratio of admissions to applications and other detailed data, the acceptance rate for Valley View University is calculated to be 67%.

Valley View University address

For any inquiries, reach out to Valley View University via:

Postal address: P. O. Box UP 660

P. O. Box UP 660 Office: +233 26 581 8266

+233 26 581 8266 Campus finance officer: +233245246903

+233245246903 Campus registrar: +233591703437

Valley View University distance courses have significantly impacted learners who simultaneously work and study. As one of the top universities with a great academic excellence record, it has offered its learners the educational and practical skills necessary for careers in industries worldwide.

