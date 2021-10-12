Deontay Wilder knocked down Tyson Fury twice during their blockbuster WBA heavyweight fight on Saturday

Fury made sensational comeback to defeat the Bronze Bomber who was taken to hospital immediately after the fight

Reports say Wilder has been released from the hospital and it seems the brilliant boxer left with fractured right hand

Following his 11th Round knockout loss to Tyson Fury on Saturday, Deontay Wilder who was taken to the hospital has now been released with a fractured right hand, RingTv reports.

It was his second consecutive loss to Fury, but the trilogy bout was more brutal as desperate Wilder failed to recapture the WBC title from the Briton.

But the Bronze Bomber should also be credited for putting up a good fight as he also dropped the Gypsy King twice on the night in the fourth round.

Deontay Wilder goes down the canvas after brutal Tyson Fury knockout. Photo: Al Bello

Latest reports have it that the American seems to have suffered a hairline fracture in his right digitus medius while he landed heavy punches on opponent.

Fury dropped Wilder in rounds 3, 10 and 11 - the last of which sent the 35-year-old crashing to the canvas, prompting referee Russell Mora to halt the action at 1:10 of the round.

Scott, a former heavyweight contender, reports that, apart from the hand injury, which may require surgery, Wilder is doing well. However, he wants his pupil to take his mind off of boxing for a while.

Scott told ES News via Independent:

“Life goes on. Fury, I assume, will get the [Oleksandr] Usyk shot which would be good.

“I really don’t want Deontay talking about boxing or doing nothing to do with boxing for quite some time; I want him to get some rest after this.

“Even after the last fight, he was so worked up he never really got to rest. He deserves a good rest, and we’ll make sure he gets it. I’m going to head down to Tuscaloosa in a few days to spend some time with him.”

Wilder accuses Fury of cheating

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that just before their heavyweight bout over the weekend, Deontay Wilder reportedly ordered for a rip up of Tyson Fury's boxing gloves as he alleged the Briton was cheating.

Fury defeated Wilder to retain his WBC World Heavyweight title, but there was drama just before the epic fight as the Bronze Bomber alleged that his opponent was cheating.

According to Wilder, Fury had horse hair in his gloves, reducing the padding to consequently hit a harder punch and he asked officials to cut it open.

