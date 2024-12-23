Stonebwoy held the 2024 edition of the BHIM Festival at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on Sunday, December 22, 2024

Kwaw Kese, in a video, had an awkward moment as he performed an old collaboration with Shatta Wale at the event

The veteran rapper's song performance surprised most of the attendees, who were left speechless and confused

Veteran Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese got social media talking after performing his collaboration with Shatta Wale at his rival Stonebwoy's recent music concert.

Kwaw Kese mounts the stage and performs a song featuring Shatta Wale at his rival Stonebwoy's BHIM Festival. Photo source: @shattawalenima, @kwawkese and @stonebwoy

Stonebwoy held the 2024 edition of his annual BHIM Festival event at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on Sunday, December 22, 2024.

Numerous Ghanaian entertainment personalities, including Nana Ama McBrown, Nadia Buari, and James Gardiner, were in attendance at the high-profile event to support the dancehall musician and party with other music lovers.

The event also saw musical performances from prominent Ghanaian and international artistes like Efya, Larruso, Spice, Epixode, Davido, Kwaw Kese, Reggie Rockstone, Rocky Dawuni, Jahshiii, Ir Sais and others who thrilled attendees in what was an unforgettable experience for music lovers.

Kwaw Kese performs song featuring Shatta Wale

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh on social media, Kwaw attendedKese was caught in an awkward moment as he performed his 2017 single, Allo, which features Stonebwoy's fiercest rival and critic, Shatta Wale.

The veteran rapper's song performance surprised most attendees, who were left speechless and confused.

The crowd could not jam to the song because of the longstanding issues between the BHIM Nation leader and the SM Boss.

Some remaining attendees later jammed to Kwaw Kese's collaboration with Shatta Wale before he performed his 2020 single, Bottles, featuring fellow rapper Quamina MP.

Watch the video below:

Kwaw Kese's performance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Lordwisdom14 said:

"The song belongs to Kwaw kese not Wale."

Kiddiblaq10 commented:

"By now, Efo is thinking of not paying Kwaw Kese 😂."

ANAAM STEVIE B said:

"They can't do without their boss, Shatta Wale😎."

ALPHAPAPA commented:

"Shatta Wale be salt. He dey every soup inside to make it taste good 😂."

Djayburock said:

"🤣🤣🤣 Kwaw go make Efo go vex ooo."

No Rats Allowed commented:

"Shatta Wale be the president of Ghana music. That be why."

Stonebwoy composes poem for John Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy composed a poem for president-elect John Dramani Mahama and his vice, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, following their electoral victory in the 2024 general elections.

The dancehall musician called for unity among Ghanaians to help foster a better nation for the citizens in the future.

Stonebwoy urged John Mahama and Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang to diligently administer Ghana's affairs throughout its good and bad times.

