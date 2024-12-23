Ghanaian musician King Promises displayed his ability to learn quickly after adding new skills to his football tricks

The award-winning singer met Black Queens player Freda Ayisi in London and shared a pitch with her

King Promise has been billed to perform on several shows during the busy Christmas period in Ghana

Musician King Promise added new skills to his football techniques after meeting Black Queens player Freda Ayisi.

The multiple award-winning singer spent time with the Hashtag United Women's team player, learning a few more tricks.

King Promise had dreams of playing football before eventually taking up music as his preferred career.

Freda Ayisi teaches Ghanaian musician King Promise new football skills. Photo: Twitter/ @IamKingPromise.

In a video shared on social media, Ayisi took the singer through some skills drills, and King Promise was up to the task as he perfected the tricks.

King Promise, known in real life as Gregory Bortey Newman, seemed to enjoy the moment as he asked for respect for his football skills.

The CCTV hitmaker is in London on personal business but will be expected to be in the country during the busy Christmas period.

King Promise has been touring Europe and recently performed in Denmark, where he met Ghana legend Michael Essien in Copenhagen.

Meanwhile, Ayisi, a member of Ghana's female national team, is widely known for her outrageous football techniques, which she mostly shares on social media. She has millions of followers across the various platforms.

She is also expected to make Ghana's team for the Africa Women's Cup of Nations in Morocco next year.

Fans react to King Promises' skills

@AkuaAK_ posted:

He’s a baller

@DJlordOTB wrote:

Baller Di3nts3!!

@DJDannyMax tweeted:

Manchester United and Chelsea should start thinking of signing King Promise next season, they need him

@biggod)8 added:

Better than Kokrobite ZirkZag

@AttaKwei posted:

Better than Anthony

King Promises links up with Essien

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician King Promise was spotted with Michael Essien during his Europe tour.

The Ghanaian singer made a stop in Copenhagen, where he met Essien, who is an assistant coach at Danish club FC Nordsjaelland.

King Promise is currently promoting his new album True to Self as he hits stages across the globe.

