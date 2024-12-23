Videos from a dinner party held for the queen mothers of various towns in the Ashanti region have surfaced on social media

In the viral videos, the queen mothers had transformed into young ladies as they all dressed up in beautiful dinnerwear

Netizens who saw the videos of the queen mothers at the ball were mesmerised by their charming looks

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Queen mothers of various towns in the Ashanti Region have left many mesmerised after scenes from a dinner held for them by Lady Julia, the wife of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, surfaced on social media.

The dinner, held on December 22, 2024, at the Manhyia Palace, was to honour the esteemed Queens of the Ashanti Kingdom and express appreciation for their hard work.

Lady Julia holds a dinner for queen mothers of towns in Ashanti Region. Image source: Opemsuo Radio

Source: Facebook

The event saw a dazzling display of elegance as the Queens arrived in their finest dinner attire.

The occasion was further graced by the presence of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who joined his wife in celebrating the invaluable contributions of these influential figures to the Ashanti Kingdom.

Among the distinguished guests were Nana Yaa Asantewaa II, Ejisuhemaa; Nana Agyeiwaa Paamu, Tepahemaa; Nana Darkowaa Ampem Kyerewaa II, Yamfohemaa; Nana Agyakoma Difie II, Mamponghemaa; Nana Nyarko Aboraa Sika III, Manso Nkwantahemaa; and Nana Akua Tinkwaama II, Kenyase No. 2-hemaa.

Watch the post below:

Otumfuo had a great time with his Queen's mothers. He warmly addressed them and also danced with them.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail Asantehene

Netizens who saw the video were delighted. They hailed the Asantehene, Lady Julia and the queen mothers.

@paullkenny1 wrote:

"Asante is a nation.... I wished I was one of you. Beautiful."

@OkyereKojoWill wrote:

"Unity is the key. It seems he knows them all by name."

@kojopipim1 wrote:

"Yaa nom hu sei yaa..na yɛn bp starti boili."

@Sarkodiebalaw wrote:

"I'm proud to be an Asante."

@KKY230 wrote:

"Krobea Asante Kotokohene Opemsoo Sei Tutu Ababio Nyamekese 2."

@purpos_efully wrote:

"The way they adore the king is just beautiful."

@larryyaps wrote:

"This is beautiful!"

Rawlings' children attend Otumfuo's birthday

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo held a lavish birthday party commemorating his 74th birthday anniversary.

Many dignitaries, including the children of former President Jerry John Rawlings, graced the occasion.

Lovely photos of the children of the former President at the plush birthday bash flooded the internet, warming many hearts.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh