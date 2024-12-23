Millicent Adjewoda, a young Ghanaian girl admitted to KNUST to study BSc Nursing, risks losing her spot if she cannot pay her fees by January 4, 2025

Despite excellent grades from Presby Senior High School, Tema, financial constraints delayed her education

She is now seeking support to meet the deadline and fulfil her academic dreams of furthering her education

A young Ghanaian girl may forfeit her admission to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) if she does not raise her admission fees by a set deadline.

Millicent Adjewoda has been offered admission to KNUST, where she will study a four-year degree programme in BSC Nursing. She is expected to pay her fees by Saturday, January 4, 2025.

Millicent attended Presby Senior High School, Tema, in 2023. She got 1A, 6Bs, and 1C. However, she could not further her education in 2023 because of a lack of funds.

She applied to KNUST in 2024, hoping to receive financial help from benevolent people to further her education.

According to the admission letter from KNUST, Millicent Adjewoda will forfeit her admission if the fees are not raised by January 4, 2025.

