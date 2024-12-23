A young lady advised against dating someone you’re not physically attracted to, emphasising its importance in sustaining a relationship during tough times

Sharing her experience, she admitted marrying a man she wasn’t attracted to, which led to resentment during conflict

Several people who watched the video on social media shared varied opinions on the lady's take on love relationships

A beautiful young lady has cautioned people looking for partners not to date persons they are not physically attracted to.

According to the lady, the physical attractiveness of one's partner can often help the relationship endure even when issues threaten to break it.

Young Ghanaian lady says one must ensure they are physically attracted to their partners before marrying them.

In a Facebook video by Silent Beads, the young lady shared her experience of dating and marrying a man she was not physically attracted to and how it affected her.

“I know for a fact that I wasn’t physically attracted to him before we started the relationship because physically he is not my type.”

She explained that anytime they had issues and her man started shouting or complaining, she looked at him with disdain, knowing he was not her type of man.

“These are things that, along the line, become very necessary. Back then, I did not know because I was still very young. I didn’t know the importance of being with somebody that you are physically attracted to. When the relationship starts getting soggy someday, that physical attraction will hold the relationship down.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on importance of looks

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the lady’s opinion shared by Silent Beads on Facebook. Read them below:

Nana Yaw Preko Edward asked:

“Silent Beads, Why are you condoning body shaming targeted at short guys?”

Chris-Basnard Fosua said:

“Not a bad idea, but it's only the fear of God and good morals, Godly Virtues &/Principles grounded in the word of God that can continue to sustain any kind of marriage, even when is almost collapsing. We shouldn't forget that our looks are not constant, they keep on changing; naturally or cosmetologyly. Fear of God is key; you live by God's commandments.”

Danny Maina wrote:

“🤣😂🤣 You are like 5'7 and you are trying to raise your voice, talk like your height. That was savage.”

Kwa Ku said:

You think differently when you’re young, and you think differently with growth."

Faraday Shady wrote:

“You have a point but where the problem is is finding someone with all the key features you are looking for. You might never find him or her. Or even if they exist there’s no guarantee they’ll also be interested in you. At a point, you must compromise something but will you comprise an internal feature or an external one? That choice and its consequence is what u’ll deal with for a lifetime.”

Man shares why beautiful ladies are single

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man shared on social media some reasons why pretty ladies are single.

In a TikTok video, the man said three behaviours drive men away from asking ladies out. He cautioned every woman looking for a partner to desist from such attitudes so they could find men.

Some netizens agreed with him in the comment section, while others disagreed.

