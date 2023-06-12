To bring exciting new technology and enhanced customer experiences, TECNO has opened an all-new immersive exclusive Store in Adum market, Kumasi in an exciting and fun grand opening ceremony with Dr Likee which was held on Friday, 9th of June 2023. This new exclusive store is in addition to existing exclusive stores such as the TECNO Exclusive Store at Kumasi Mall and TECNO Exclusive Blue Link Store at Adum Market.

TECNO has opened a new store in Kumasi Photo source: @tecnomobilegh

Source: Instagram

As part of the new store inauguration, TECNO offered some lucky customers Refrigerators, TVs, Blenders and many more during the opening of the new exclusive store in Adum Market. Additionally, customers who made purchases were given up to Ghs 200 cashback and exclusive discounts in-store on CAMON 20 series, CAMON 19 series and Phantom series.

TECNO has extended its exclusive offering to customers from 6th June up until 22nd June 2023, Consumers are assured of free gifts when they participate in the online raffle draw which can be redeemed when customers buy any smartphone in the new Kumasi Exclusive Store.

Consumers can get an in-hand feel of TECNO’s connected device ecosystem of smartphones, smart wearables and many others by visiting the new exclusive shop. Consumers will also be able to get in-store benefits, exclusive promotions, discount sales and much more. The new TECNO Exclusive store at Adum market in Kumasi is now opened to customers and is fully fitted to serve residents of Kumasi and nearby areas.

The construction of the new TECNO exclusive shop in Kumasi is part of TECNO’s efforts to make their smartphones easily accessible and available to consumers while providing quality services, a conducive customer experience, building profitable relationships with smartphone dealers, and creating more jobs for Ghanaians.

According to TECNO, retail evolution is rooted in providing a best-in-class customer experience, offering Ghanaians the the best of product and services, while meeting the needs of new and existing customers. In a short speech by Dr. Likee, he said “This new store will also offer a one of its kind experience, further enhancing the shopping experience and choices for our customers”

The store opening hosted customers to a variety of engaging activities such as games, photo booths, cultural performances and other thrilling activities.

[SPONSORED]

Source: YEN.com.gh