A young lady came to Ghana from Germany and purchased a puppy at Labadi Beach, showering it with love and care during her stay

She later travelled with the pet to Germany and shared a video where the puppy appeared well-groomed and happy on a leash

Several netizens who saw the video thronged to the comment section to share their thoughts on the video

A beautiful young lady from Germany visited Ghana and went to Labadi Beach in the Greater Accra region to have fun.

She bought a puppy from one of the people who sell them at the beach, kept it during her stay in Ghana, and flew back to Germany with the puppy.

A Lady tourist in Ghana purchases a puppy and travels with it back to Germany. Photo credit: @leojnine

In a video shared on X, the lady was seen petting the puppy after she bought it. She put it on her chest to make sure the dog felt comfortable with her.

Another part of the video showed the lady bathing the puppy in a sink. When she was done, she wrapped it in a towel and kissed it.

The following footage showed the puppy finally in Germany on a leash. The puppy had grown and looked well-groomed.

Netizens react to puppy’s travel to Germany

Netizens react to puppy's travel to Germany

@ama_kodesh said:

“Hw3 ne color kraa ator su .”

@_counters wrote:

“herh see how scooby fresh .!!!!😹.”

@the1peprah said:

“She come reck foreign.”

@man__sethoooo wrote:

“It looks beautiful out there.”

@fiifi_mends14 said:

“See Aura😍😂😂😂 he dey Ghana anka😂😂💔.”

@MoCheda_ wrote:

“You for see the gymnastics the dog dey do as e reach Germany 😂.”

@Richienk66 said:

“She no buy this dog Anka a promise you by now the dog diefor here😂😂.”

@Oluwayosef wrote:

“The werey dog reach there the barking accent change.”

@Carl_enam_ said:

“herh bingo get passport sef.”

@yirah_the_great wrote:

“The way I screamed Herhh at the end🤣🤣.”

