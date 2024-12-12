Samuel Agbenyegah, a 2024 KNUST graduate, overcame financial hardships with the support of journalist Della Russel Ocloo, social media donors, and an NGO

Initially unable to afford his fee-paying admission, he later secured a scholarship to study Pharmacy, thanks to generous people on social media

Samuel has passed his professional exams and awaits housemanship, and Della Russel Ocloo expressed her gratitude to everyone who supported his journey

Samuel Agbenyegah is one of the thousands of students who graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in 2024.

The former student of Bishop Herman College in the Volta region received most of his help to complete his tertiary education through kind people on social media.

Samuel Agbenyegah graduates with First Class from KNUST. Photo credit: @della.russel & @VOICE_of_KNUST

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Ghanaian journalist, Della Russel Ocloo shared how she came into contact with Samue Agbenyegah and decided to help him through school.

“The young man had previously applied to KNUST to study Medicine but was offered Agricultural Engineering as a fee-paying student in 2017 with a fee of around GHC11,000. His mother, who was selling charcoal around the Ashaiman Valco Flat area, couldn't afford the fee, so he couldn't attend school that year.”

She said that Samuel reapplied in 2018 and the same thing happened. He gained admission to KNUST but instead of Medicine he was offered Agricultural Engineering with the same fee-paying option.

Della Russel Ocloo was determined to help the young man through school but did not have the needed funds. She reached out to another journalist who gave them an airtime slot so Samuel could share his story.

“Midway through the interview, a former Dean of Students at KNUST called into the program and informed Bernard that KNUST would grant Sammy a scholarship by changing his status to a regular student and offering him a place in the Doctor of Pharmacy program if he was willing to accept.”

After his first year, things changed. The Dean of Students resigned and his successor said Samuel must pay fees. Not knowing where to raise the money from, Della Russel Ocloo turned to social media again.

After seeing her post, National Children's Partnership Trust, an NGO decided to pay Samuel’s fee for the five years remaining while Della supported with accommodation and food.

Aside from the NGO’s support, Samuel completed school because some of Della’s Facebook friends contribute to support him.

“He has also successfully passed his professional exams and is currently going through the registration process to obtain his pharmacy license, qualifying him as a full pharmacist. He is also awaiting his posting for housemanship.”

She expressed gratitude on behalf of Samuel to all those who helped her see him through school.

Netizens congratulate Charcoal seller's son

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Della Russel Ocloo on Facebook. Read them below:

Ben Dotsei Malor said:

"WE THANK GOD. Many congratulations 🎊 to him. Well done to you, ClassPee Della Russel. You are a blessing. He can still read Medicine in the USA, if he wishes."

Margaret Asante Obirikorang wrote:

"God bless all the beautiful souls who helped Sammy on this beautiful but difficult journey 🙌🙌🙌🤝🤝🤝❤❤❤."

Stacy D. Mawuse said:

"He still came through as first class graduate after all the Chao, that's a determined young man. Against all odds you both pulled through.,Congratulations and God bless your kind soul Am3norvi."

Gloria Quaphuie wrote:

"Congratulations to him and God bless you."

Patrick Fiifi Asare said:

"God bless you and congratulations to him as well."

Ghanaian man and sister graduate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian siblings graduated together from KNUST.

One of the two, Dr Chester Krampah earned a PharmD and Dr Charlene Krampah graduated as a Medical Doctor,

The post on social media saw many throng to the comment section to congratulate the siblings and celebrate their mother.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh