Actor-turned-politician, John Dumelo, had many people laughing hard when he responded to an X user using a sticker of the current Ayawaso West Wuogon MP Maa Lydia

The fan commented on Mr Dumelo's post about him talking about how he would have been trolled had he had lost the elections to Maa Lydia on his second attempt

The post got many people laughing hard in the comment section, with many others sharing the video where the sticker was obtained from

Ayawaso West Wuogon MP-elect John Dumelo responded to an X user with a sticker of the current MP, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, which got many people laughing hard.

Dumelo uses Maa Lydia's sticker

The sticker of Maa Lydia, as she is affectionately called, was from the final New Patriotic Party (NPP) Possibilities Victory Rally held on December 5, 2024, at the University of Ghana, Sports Directorate Park.

The sticker was captured when Maa Lydia danced on the stage before introducing herself to the large crowd as the MP for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency and pleading for the votes of the NPP supporters.

The newly elected MP for the same constituency, John Dumelo, used the sticker to respond to a fan who responded to his tweet.

The tweet was about the politician opening up about the possibility of him being trolled massively if he had lost the 2024 parliamentary elections.

In his tweet, Mr Dumelo praised God for helping him win the 2024 elections after he lost on his first attempt to Maa Lydia in 2020.

Meanwhile, musician Efya also used the sticker on X after Dumelo gained a commanding lead when the provisional results of the 2024 parliamentary elections were being collated.

Dumelo's interaction with a fan

Dumelo using Maa Lydia's sticker

John Dumelo's reply to the X user got many people laughing hard. Below are the reactions of many X users in the comments:

@I_Am_Winter said:

"Contest for President in 2048. You’ll win."

@Ghnathaniel said:

"Don’t stop cooking because if you can’t cook today what shall you cook tomorrow😹."

@MaameAmaAdoma said:

"Eei Honourable 😂😂😂."

@ry_anom said:

"Ayawaso Afronita."

@LuxzyAtBelton said:

"Eii sir John, you're trolling at 7am? 😂 Turn off the gas cooker."

@iamphaya said:

"Ei Honorable 1 😂 congrats 🎊 well done.. 👏🏾"

Video of Maa Lydia dancing

YEN.com.gh reported that actor James Gardiner could not hold back his emotions as he took to social media to congratulate MP-elect John Dumelo.

His congratulatory message comes after the Electoral Commission declared Mr Dumelo the winner of the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat race.

Mr Gardiner shared fond memories from their campaign season, which melted the hearts of many Ghanaians who admired their friendship.

