A hardworking Ghanaian lady has inspired many on social media with her determination to see herself through school

The lady, who is a trainee nurse suggested in the caption of a trending video that she sells sobolo to cater for herself in school

Many Ghanaians on social media who chanced on her TikTok video thronged the comment section to commend her

A young Ghanaian lady has shown great determination and enthusiasm to make it in life no matter the obstacles on her journey.

The young lady, identified as Akua, has taken to selling sobolo, a local Ghanaian beverage, to support herself through nursing school.

A Ghanaian lady sells sobolo to cater for herself in nursing school. Photo credit: @akuachaser950/TikTok.

Akua was captured in a video circulating on social media selling the sobolo drinks to her classmates.

She indicated in the caption of the video sighted by YEN.com.gh that the sobolo business is what she does to cater for herself in school.

"My side job in nursing school," she wrote in the caption.

The hardworking trainee nurse has become a source of motivation to many of her peers with her entrepreneurial nous.

Akua's online friends commend her

After sharing the video of her hustle on social media, Akua's online friends thronged the comment section to commend her.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions to the video, which had over 2k likes and 84 comments as of the time of drafting this report.

@Ohenenana Nana Owusu Aduomi wrote:

"That's my hard working girl..Congratulations to you dear."

B1G CHASER replied:

"Hope you’re good dear."

@Miss Mimi also wrote:

"The song along is booming the business."

@khadi said:

"This was me during my University at UEW."

@Echoke_123 also said:

"Some ar really creative and hard-working."

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh