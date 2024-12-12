Gomoa Central MP-elect, Kwame A Plus, has shared his views on the viral video of outgoing Ablekuma West MP, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful's house and office after it was ransacked

He blamed the Minister of Communications for not installing CCTV cameras during her eight-year tenure

Many people also shared their opinions on the incident as well as on A Plus' take on the incident

Politician Kwame A Plus has weighed in on the viral video showing the ransacked office of Minister for Communications Ursula Owusu-Ekuful after she lost the Ablekuma West seat in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Kwame A Plus shares his take on Ursula Owusu-Ekuful's ransacked office. Image Credit: @kwameaplus and @hon_ursula_owusu

Source: Instagram

A Plus speaks on Ursula's ransacked office

On his X account, A Plus, the MP-elect for Gomoa Central, claimed that he believed that Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, the current Ablekuma West MP, was behind the attack on her office and residence.

Analysing the situation, the Independent Candidate alleged that it could have been a ploy to tarnish the image of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and gain sympathy from her constituents and Ghanaians.

"Ursula Owusu could very well be behind the alleged attacks on her office and residence! It wouldn't be surprising if it were a ploy to tarnish the NDC's image and gain sympathy."

A Plus claimed that the outgoing MP's office and residence lacking CCTV cameras after eight years of serving as the Minister of Communications said a lot about her.

He claimed that it further went on to show the kind of associates that the outgoing president, Akufo-Addo, worked with. Adding that, they were more focused on theatrics than substance.

"If, after serving as Minister of Communications for eight years, her office and residence still lack CCTV cameras, it speaks volumes about the kind of associates Akufo-Addo worked with - more focused on theatrics than substance."

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has begun investigations into the alleged attack on Ursula at her residence and office.

Reactions to A Plus' take on Ursula

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding A Plus' take on Ursula's office and residence ransacked by unknown persons:

@RedHatPentester said:

"Please I don’t like what you’re doing😂😂🤝🤝."

@eagleyez7 said:

"Charley you open keys oo."

@Novihoho_Afaglo said:

"Say no more,her failure is clear for everyone to see."

@BLOCKHOLDER8 said:

"Today “order from above” doesn’t want to order his people😂😂😂 they know what they are doing!"

Prince speaks up about insults to Mahama

YEN.com.gh reported that actor Prince David Osei explained how one of his cousins allegedly used his account to post insults about President-elect John Dramani Mahama.

He claimed that he was asleep, and when he woke up, he found out he was trending. He further claimed that he has since apologised for the incident.

During an interview on HitzFM, Mr Osei, a staunch NPP supporter, noted that whenever he faced online backlash, he handed his phone to his cousin or friends. He vehemently denied having posted the insults.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh