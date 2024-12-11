AS Monaco manager Adi Hutter is delighted with the presence of Mohammed Salisu in the team for the game against Arsenal

The French club will engage Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday evening at the Emirates

Salisu enjoyed a good time during his days in the English Premier League with Southampton before moving to France

Adi Hutter insists the experience of Mohammed Salisu will be important ahead of the game against Arsenal.

AS Monaco travels to London to face the English giants in the UEFA Champions League matchday six on Wednesday evening.

Salisu, Thilo Kehrer, and Takumi Minamino are some of the Monaco squad's players with Premier League experience.

AS Monaco manager Adi Hutter confident the experience of Mohammed Salisu will help against Arsenal. Photo: Valerio Pennicino.

Source: Getty Images

The Ghanaian defender joined the French club from English club Southampton in the summer of 2023 and has since become a key figure at the Stade Louis.

Ahead of Wednesday night's game, Hutter emphasised the importance of Salisu and his colleagues for the game against Arsenal.

"We have with us Thilo (Kehrer) and Mohammed (Salisu), who know the Premier League very well, as does Takumi Minamino. But we also have our two Brazilian full-backs, Aleksandr Golovin, who are experienced players. We also have a very good mix in our squad between these more capped players and our young talents," he said at the pre-match presser, as quoted by the club's official website.

Salisu returns to England

It is the Ghana international first return to England since leaving the Premier League in 2023.

Salisu has rediscovered the form that made him one of the sought-after defenders in Europe after a slow start to life in Monaco.

During his first season in France, the 25-year-old spent most of the time on the sidelines due to injury.

However, the former Southampton player has enjoyed a blistering start to the new campaign and was named in the Team of the Week after the game against Dinamo Zagreb, as reported by 3 News.

