Wizz Air orders 75 more Airbus A321neos

Wizz Air is the largest client for the Airbus A321neo. Photo: Roy ISSA / AFP/File

Source: AFP

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air has ordered another 75 A321neo aircraft, Airbus said Wednesday, in a deal worth $10 billion at list prices.

Wizz Air was already the largest client for the largest version of the Airbus' best-selling model, and takes its total of the single-aisle, medium-haul aircraft to 434.

The airline already has 180 A320 family aircraft in operation, with more than half of them neo versions equipped with more fuel-efficient engines.

"The A321neo's unparalleled economic efficiency and remarkably low carbon footprint underpin our commitment to provide affordable and sustainable travel options for our customers," Wizz Air chief executive Jozsef Varadi was quoted as saying in an Airbus statement.

The A321neos ordered by Wizz Air will have 240 seats in a single class.

Created 20 years ago, Wizz Air is Europe's sixth-largest airline in terms of daily flights.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The airline's board chairman is William Franke, who is the managing partner of Indigo Partners, a US private equity firm which holds stakes in a number of carriers including Frontier Airlines in the United States, JetSMART in Chile, and Volaris in Mexico as well as Wizz Air.

Source: AFP