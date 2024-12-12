Appiah Stadium has explained why Ibrahim Mahama bought him a car, noting that he had an accident while campaigning for the NDC

He shared footage of his old severely damaged vehicle, thanked the brother of the president-elect, and asked for God's blessings on their family

Appiah Stadium went viral earlier after he claimed he had received a brand new Toyota 4-wheel drive from John Mahama's younger sibling

Staunch NDC supporter Appiah Stadium has explained why Ibrahim Mahama, the younger brother of President-elect John Mahama, gave him a brand-new Toyota four-wheel drive.

The gift, according to Appiah Stadium, came after he was involved in a serious car accident while campaigning for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He shared footage of his old car, which was severely damaged in the crash, and thanked Ibrahim Mahama for the new vehicle. Appiah Stadium also asked for God’s blessings on the Mahama family.

The video shared by Appiah Stadium showed the damage to his car and explained how the accident could have been fatal. He expressed deep gratitude for his life and credited God for sparing him.

Appiah Stadium's explanation for car sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users after Appiah Stadium explained Ibrahim Mahama's gift to him.

EXECUTIVE FARMING WORLDWIDE said:

"Even if he buys you a private jet u deserves it….nana addo gave his daughter 25million dollar to paint bridges i can paint with 100,000 dollars."

@akosuaagyeiwaa955 wrote:

"We thank God for your life woy3 me zuuuuuuuuu."

soul.art_crafts said:

"You actually deserve the new car. God bless you for all the work you've done."

Adwenepahene Tv commented:

"Mahama Ba forget them na more about to come so they should get ready I dey your back 24/7."

Appiah Stadium flaunts house

Appiah Stadium is living a very comfortable life thanks to his NDC affiliation. In a video posted on social media, he showed off his house and cars.

In the video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the compound of the house was vast and well tiled. Many Ghanaians who saw his home were impressed.

After seeing his fleet and homestead, many netizens praised Appiah Stadium for being smart and using his head to benefit from politics as well.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

