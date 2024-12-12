A video of a Ghanaian lecturer advising students against dating their coursemates has surfaced on social media

In the viral video, she explained that most people at the university level are not ready for marriage

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section of the video, which has since gone viral

A Ghanaian lecturer has got people talking online after advising students to avoid romantic relationships with classmates.

The lecturer in a video argued that individuals at the university level are often not ready for the responsibilities that come with marriage.

She expressed concern about the unrealistic expectations often accompanying campus romances, particularly for women.

According to her, many young women expect to marry their university partners immediately after graduation without considering the financial realities of life.

However, people who complete the university are not financially sound and struggle to meet their own needs, let alone those of a spouse and family.

She highlighted young graduates' challenges, including national service and the struggle to establish a stable career. These factors make it difficult to sustain a marriage, especially one that begins during the formative years of adulthood.

Netizens react to Ghanaian lecturer's advise

Netizens who saw the video of the lecturer advising students against dating their classmates have expressed mixed reactions from netizens. While some agreed with her, others did not.

@AcousticLegacy wrote:

"What she’s saying is if no fact, just assumptions without basis. Does it mean that all uni students complete at the age of 22 or 21? I will be 26 in April and I haven’t completed uni, how would you explain this? Just look out for someone who best suits you in all aspects. Simple."

@EverpureQwecy wrote:

"That's why you date understanding and sensible partners. You outline every goals to each other and see if that will work for both parties before you get into it. I agree with what she said but it doesn't mean it's impossible."

@MosesYirimeah wrote:

"Dated my classmate from KNUST and we’re married. Life is about taking chances."

@mansoryBoy1_ wrote:

"Hmm na this be exactly what I dey go through am now now oo. Twenty-something years old."

@asiamah_cl16402 wrote:

"Marriage is a lifetime thing. Why rush into it, knowing well you will be the person for the rest of your life?"

@aparem_isaac wrote:

"Even at 35 still struggling for financial stability after university,though I want marriage but the economic situation will sometimes make you layback even when you’re of age."

