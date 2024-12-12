An obroni lady who has been living in Ghana for a couple of months now has shared her experience witnessing Ghanaian elections for the first time

Taking to TikTok, the woman said she was impressed by the level of peace in Ghana even in the heat of the election

She further wished Ghanaians and the incoming administration well as the country chart a new path

An obroni woman, a local Ghanaian term for a white lady, has shared her experience after witnessing elections in Ghana for the first time.

The obroni lady, identified on TikTok as @illbedamm, said she was impressed by how Ghanaians, from the ordinary person to the political class, conducted themselves during the elections.

An obroni lady shares her experience after witnessing elections in Ghana for the first time. Photo credit: @illbedamm/TikTok.

In the lead-up to the Saturday, December 7, 2024, polls she said she was unsure about the country's safety during the elections, so she considered moving out of Ghana.

However, many of her Ghanaian friends assured her of the country's peace and stability even in crucial moments such as elections.

Aside from the assurances given, the obroni lady said she also did not want to miss Detty December, so she changed her mind to stay.

Having stayed and witnessed the election for the first time, she said she was amazed by the peace and security in the country.

"By reading all the messages from the guys, I decided to stay. I stayed indoors. My first Ghana elections experience was very quiet and very peaceful. So my conclusion is Ghana is super safe even during elections," she stated.

She consequently, wished Ghanaians and the newly elected president, John Dramani Mahama well as the country embarks on a new beginning.

Ghanaians react to the obroni lady's assertions

After sharing her experience about elections in Ghana, a section of Ghanaians who chanced on her video reacted to it.

@Charles Kobi Arhin said:

"Did you experience the soluku celebration after declaring the winner?"

@DAMM replied:

"No, everyone told me to stay indoors."

@Khalifa De Truck Driver also said:

"I told you Ghana is the safest country in Africa, especially at election time."

@Kwabena Ofori Atta commented:

"Christmas and the election in Ghana in December is the best experience you can have... though my side lost still chilling with the winning side."

