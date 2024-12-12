Essential first apartment checklist for a smooth and stress-free move

Owning a new apartment is exciting; however, the process can feel overwhelming if not done right. A well-prepared first apartment checklist can make all the difference, helping you organise everything you need. This checklist ensures you get everything from basic furniture to essential cleaning supplies as you settle into your new space.

Essential first apartment checklist will help you move in a stress-free manner. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt, Michael Robinson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Are you moving to a new apartment and need help figuring out where to start? A well-organised first apartment checklist can simplify the process, ensuring you have all the essentials covered. Use the checklist to create a budget, considering moving costs. Use the list to focus on immediate essentials and avoid unnecessary expenses.

First apartment checklist

Here's a checklist to help you stock your first apartment with essentials. You can adjust it based on what you already own to identify what you still need.

Living space necessities

The living room is often the home's heart, serving as a central space for family and friends to relax and socialise. You must carefully choose living room essentials for your first apartment. This area hosts various activities like movies, games, or casual chats, making it a hub for creating memories. Here are a few moving checklists for the sitting area you will need for your new home.

Streaming device

Curtains/shades

Floor lamp

Coffee table

Couch/chair

Coasters

Bookshelf

A television set and TV stand

Kitchen essentials

The kitchen is among the most essential places in the house. Photo: Joe Schmelzer

Source: Getty Images

The kitchen is the home's hub, where families connect, work, or relax. The first apartment checklist for kitchens must be based on modern features such as islands and coffee corners, encouraging bonding. It's also perfect for hosting date nights. When choosing your essential kitchen supplies, include the following items:

Rimmed baking sheet

Medium pot

Plates

Cutting board

Large skillet

Measuring spoons

Colander

Paring knife

Locking tongs

Mugs

Toaster

Wooden spoons (slotted)

Glasses

Silicone spatula

Small skillet

Mixing bowl

Large pot

Liquid measuring cup

Measuring cups

Chef's knife

Bread knife

Bowls

Blender

Bottle, wine, and can openers

Medium skillet

Bathroom space essentials

A good bathroom sets the tone of a home. Photo: Catherine Falls Commercial

Source: Getty Images

Bathrooms are another area to consider when looking for a new house. When visiting a friend's home, the living room draws attention with its decor and the kitchen impresses with its appliances. The bed highlights bedrooms, but bathrooms only get a little notice if newly renovated.

Bathrooms inspire creativity—many great ideas come in the shower—and provide a refuge to unwind after a tough day, making them essential yet often overlooked spaces. Here are some essentials you need to include in your bathroom.

Shower curtain and liner

Plunger

Bath mat

Hair towel/shower cap

Trash can

Towels (bath towels, hand towels, and washcloths)

Hair towel/shower cap

Toiletries (toilet paper, toothpaste, shampoo, hand soap, personal hygiene products)

Bedroom essentials

A bedroom is a place to recharge and relax. Photo: IPGGutenbergUKLtd

Source: Getty Images

Your bedroom is a personal retreat, a space to relax and recharge. While there's no strict design formula, comfort is vital. Whether moving into a new apartment or your own house, certain bedroom essentials are necessary, while optional items can elevate the ambience. Here are the essentials to ensure you are comfortable in your new home.

Quilt

Headboard

Duvet and duvet covers

Stylish accent chair

Storage bench or Ottoman for storing seasonal items

Overhead light for improving ambience

Decorative pillows for the bed

Vanity that personalises and organises your space

Lamps like bedside lamps, String lights, LED strips, or salt lamps

Baskets and throw blankets

Mattress

Window coverings like blackout shades and sheer curtains

Quality bed sheets

Full-length mirror

Nightstands for bedside storage

Plants bring natural colour and freshness to your room.

Wall decor: personalise walls with art, floating shelves, or tiny mirrors

Rug to add warmth and texture to hard floors

Candles and diffusers to enhance decor with soothing scents

Cleaning essentials

Cleaning materials are essential while moving. Photo: AndreyPopov

Source: Getty Images

Among the essential items to have when moving to a new house are the cleaning essentials. Deep-cleaning your new house before moving in sets a solid foundation. Construction leaves behind hidden dust, while older homes may hide dirt in overlooked spots.

Thorough cleaning helps uncover any necessary repairs or replacements. Gathering essential cleaning supplies ensures you cover all areas, leaving the home fresh and ready for your belongings. You can include the following items in your first apartment checklist.

Trash bags

Toilet bowl cleaning solution

Sponges

Paper towels

A Swiffer with both dry and wet pads

Multi-purpose liquid cleaners like Lysol or Mr. Clean

Toilet scrubber

Vacuum cleaner

Dustpan and broom or vacuum

Dish soap

Rubber gloves

Step ladder

First-aid kit and emergency essentials

A first aid kit must be part of your first apartment essentials. Photo: MoMo Productions

Source: Getty Images

Remember to include a well-stocked first aid kit and essential emergency supplies when setting up your first apartment checklist. Emergency kits are vital for handling natural disasters or other critical situations, and these survival essentials are handy for handling minor injuries and unexpected situations.

Be ready for the unexpected by assembling a survival kit, especially useful during home evacuations. Include enough supplies for three days and keep the kit easily accessible. Ensure all family members know its location for effective response to common injuries and emergencies. Below are some essentials to consider.

Flashlights and extra batteries

Emergency blanket

Multi-tool or pocket knife

Fire extinguisher

Emergency contact list (including poison control)

Portable phone charger

Bottled water (at least 3 days' supply)

Non-perishable snacks

Whistle (for signalling)

Duct tape

What to do before your move

It is vital to have a budget before you set to move. Photo: Simon Bremner

Source: Getty Images

Planning your move is essential as it reduces stress and smooths the process. With so many tasks, it can feel overwhelming, but this checklist helps keep you organised.

Create a digital folder for moving day to help you organise photos, receipts, and important documents as you collect them.

Contact at least three moving companies for a quotation and compare their services to see if they fit your budget. If moving independently, research van rental costs and related expenses.

Set a moving budget by listing all anticipated expenses and setting aside funds early. You can also check if your employer covers moving costs if you relocate for work.

Review the moving company documents, read the terms and conditions provided by the company, and clarify any doubts before signing the contract.

Visit the new location to plan logistics.

Apply for leave for moving days and an extra day before or after for packing or unpacking.

If you have kids, use resources like Great Schools to look into schools in your new neighbourhood. Request and transfer transcripts to the new school early.

Sort through belongings and decide what to keep, donate, or sell. Reducing items simplifies packing and saves on moving costs.

Inform your landlord about your move and fulfil any lease obligations. Settle outstanding payments to avoid future issues.

Reserve a moving van in advance to secure your preferred date and time. If needed, consider temporary storage solutions.

Create an inventory of all items you're moving to avoid misplacement. Cross-reference with labelled boxes for easy identification later.

What to do after your move

Setting up a security system after moving to a new house is essential. Photo: Halfpoint Images

Source: Getty Images

After moving to your new home, you must do a few things to ensure everything is in order. Your first apartment checklist must have the following dos.

Schedule a locksmith before moving out and change locks in your new home for added security.

Set up a security system for peace of mind; choose between DIY or professional installation.

Thoroughly clean the house yourself or hire professionals to ensure a fresh start.

Unpack items in their designated rooms, tackling each space individually.

Install gates, safety locks, and secure hazardous items to protect children and pets.

Test and replace batteries in detectors and check HVAC systems.

Notify essential institutions like the Postal Service, IRS, DMV, banks, and your employer.

Choose new healthcare providers and transfer your medical records to their offices.

If moving to a new state, update your driver's license and vehicle registration.

Plan and prioritise repairs or renovations based on your new home's needs.

Explore your surroundings, meet neighbours, and enjoy settling in.

How do I financially prepare my first apartment?

To financially prepare for your first apartment, create a detailed budget covering rent, utilities, and moving costs. Prioritise essential items, avoid unnecessary purchases, and build an emergency fund to cover unexpected expenses. A clear plan ensures financial stability.

What are the most common bills for an apartment?

The most common bills for an apartment may include electricity, gas, water, trash, internet, and amenity fees, varying by location and available services.

A first apartment checklist is the key to a smooth transition into your new home. It helps you stay organised, prioritise essentials, and manage your budget wisely. Using the above information, you can create a comfortable, well-equipped space that genuinely feels your own without unnecessary stress or overspending.

Yen.com.gh published an article about low-budget small cafe interior design ideas great for small spaces. Opening a cafe can be difficult, especially on a limited budget. However, capital should be a minor factor, especially if you have a plan and are familiar with the fundamentals of starting a café.

You can still implement your café investment plan even with a low budget. An ideal café design should be simple if you have done enough planning and research. Read on to discover the best ideas for starting a low-budget café.

Source: YEN.com.gh