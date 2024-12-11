Ghana striker Inaki Williams netted a first-half brace in the Europa League game against Fenerbahce

The Black Stars forward was joined by his younger brother Nico Williams to hit the 'griddy' dance as they celebrated Athletic's lead

Williams, who switched nationalities to play for Ghana, recently celebrated his tenth anniversary as an Athletic Bilbao player

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Inaki Williams was joined by his brother Nico to perform the 'griddy' dance after his first-half heroics against Fenerbahce in the Europa League.

The Ghana international gave Athletic Bilbao the lead in the first half after scoring twice before the break, first rolling Gorka Guruzeta's pass into the net before smashing into the top corner for his second.

William brothers perform the 'griddy' dance after Inaki's brace against Fenerbahce. Photo: Twitter/ @Livescore.

Source: Twitter

In celebrating both goals, the Black Stars forward ran to the far corner with his brother to perform the popular 'griddy' dance.

In a video shared on social media, the Williams brothers excited their fans by thrilling them with good football and an entertaining celebration.

Inaki, the eldest of the two brothers, has been in fine form this season, netting for the second game running to extend his tenth anniversary at the club.

The Spain-born Ghanaian has now netted four goals in six matches in the Europa League, per Transfermarkt.

Williams also reached 80 La Liga goals at the weekend after scoring in the 2-0 victory over Villareal.

Williams continues red-hot form

The 30-year-old has been in blistering form this season, leading the Rojiblancos to their fifth straight win in all competitions.

The Black Stars has now netted eight goals in 22 matches, delivering four assists, playing as a right winger.

His performances have been key to Ernesto Valverde's success as Athletic Bilbao manager.

Williams celebrates tenth anniversary

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams celebrated his tenth anniversary as an Athletic Bilbao player with a goal against Villareal.

The former Spain forward made his debut for the first team of Bilbao on December 6, 2014, and has since established himself as a key figure at San Memes.

Williams has spent most of his career at his hometown club despite receiving offers abroad in the past.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh