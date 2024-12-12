The Electoral Commission's inefficiencies spawned more controversy during the 2024 election, with full results yet to be declared four days after polls closed

One look at the poor Okaikwei Central returning officer declaring parliamentary results two days after the polls had closed made it clear the electoral commission had failed to live up to the high standards many had set for it.

Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa is facing calls to resign because of her management of the 2024 election.

Some observers have considered the collation of results at some centres a fiasco, especially given that the results transmitted from polling stations by political parties were accurate enough to prompt a concession from Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to John Mahama less than 24 hours after the polls had closed.

It would take the commission until the next day to declare provisional results confirming Mahama’s election win.

Dr Kwesi Biney, an Executive Board Member on the Ghana chapter of the International Human Rights Commission, described these delays as embarrassing to YEN.com.gh, especially given the level of resources afforded the Electoral Commission.

“These delays not only undermined the integrity of the electoral process but also fueled speculation and anxiety among stakeholders."

“In an era where technology has made information dissemination faster and more efficient, such delays are unacceptable and raise questions about the EC's competence.”

The Electoral Commission has three layers for transmitting data before the declaration of results: the polling centres, constituency collation centres, and regional collation centres.

Observers have criticised these layers as bottlenecks and resulted in delays on election day. Policy analyst Bright Simons reiterated concerns with the redundancies in these layers and reminded warnings given to the commission.

"In 2020, every analyst watching the Ghanaian political space closely advised the Electoral Commission to ditch the "regional collation center" layer because it adds no value whatsoever. That is a mere bottleneck and a drag on efficiency. They refused to listen. Why are people with power on this continent so impervious to analysis?"

The collation centres have also been chaotic scenes because parties are given extra opportunities to contest results. This has manifested in violence on two occasions, with Electoral Commission offices in Ayensuo and Damongo being set ablaze.

Governance analyst Ewald Garr echoed the sentiment, saying reform was needed because the commission had not learned enough from issues that plagued past elections.

“We have to look for simple, efficient and much more transparent means to collate results to avoid the situation where people try to taper with results."

Accountability from the Electoral Commission

The build-up to the election saw the commission in the eye of a storm because of a number of lapses.

Because of the commission's attempts at transparency, all Ghanaians were aware of the ballot shortfalls and serial number discrepancies that sparked apprehension.

Issues processing media accreditation and a temporary decision to limit media coverage also marred the commission’s preparations in the weeks before the election.

When asked if a public enquiry should be on the table, Biney agreed.

“This inquiry should aim to identify the root causes of the delays and other issues and provide recommendations for improvement."

There have also been calls for the commission's chairperson, Jean Mensa, to resign. The incoming Mahama administration is reportedly already considering removing her from office.

Garr didn't rule out the need for a change in the leadership at the commission.

He noted that the concerns raised about perceived partisan actors atop the Electoral Commission were a problem.

“The issue of known faces in the NPP being put in the EC is not good... that already raises suspicion.”

Regardless of the decision, Garr said a proper review and assessment of Mensa's tenure should influence it.

"If you think that Jean Mensa's work is credible and is something we can believe in going forward, then I think you can maintain her. But, if you think we can do better and you think she has dropped the ball, that is a good reason to change her."

Mahama's historic election win

YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission declared Mahama the winner of the election after he won 6,328,397 votes, making him the first former president in Ghana to reclaim the presidency after being voted out.

Bawumia, who conceded the election less than 24 hours after polls closed, got 4,657,304 votes.

Results from nine of Ghana's 176 constituencies are still outstanding.

