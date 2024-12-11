John Dramani Mahama's landmark victory for the National Democratic Congress has thrown its supporters into a wave of excitement

This is marked by a spike in social media content projecting the party, its ideals and brand elements

An attempt to deconstruct the party's widely used slogans has caught on social media

On December 9, Ghana's electoral Commissioner declared the 2024 elections in favour of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama.

The president-elect polled 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55% of the valid votes cast. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) garnered 4,657,304 votes, representing 41.61%.

Also, over 160 parliamentary seats, including key constituencies traditionally held by the ruling NPP, have fallen to the NDC. The difference between John Mahama's votes and Dr Bawumia's is 1,671 093.

The landmark win was described as decisive in his opponent Dr Bawumia's glorious concession speech.

A wave of excitement blew across the nation as NDC supporters celebrated the victory. On social media, the excitement has seen a new crop of politically motivated content creators.

A recent social media post that seeks to describe NDC's popular slogans has surfaced on social media. Not many knew the backstory behind the catchy call and response.

"Just learning that, 3y3 Zu is the short form of 3y3 Zumumci ( Hausa lang. meaning, togetherness) and 3y3 Za is 3y3 Zamanlafia (Hausa, Peaceful coexistence) and 3m3fa Mia Mia (Ewe) means it’s peaceful here. Coined by JJ. Rawlings Wow!"

Ghanaians react to the meaning of NDC's slogan

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fan sin reaction to the backstory behind NDC's popular slogan.

@edblueprintz said:

"And the other one is "Kukrudu - E shiii Rado Rado". I can't think far."

@KwameLambon wrote:

"Do your fact Check. The terms come from blessings bestowed on Rawlings from the chief of Tongo in the Upper East region."

@Fakasabi remarked:

"Merci, now dier I go talk am more."

NDC supporter speaks after voting

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a staunch supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had shared a lighthearted explanation for why he voted for John Dramani Mahama.

In a hilarious video, the young man said he voted for the President-elect because he believes the cost of living will be reduced under his regime.

He jokingly added that with John Mahama in power, he could fulfil his dream of marrying four wives.

