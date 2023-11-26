Milei heads to US as next Argentine leader

Leftists demonstrate against incoming President Javier Milei and his plans to reform the economy, in Buenos Aires on November 23, 2023; Milei was on his way to the United States. Photo: Luis ROBAYO / AFP/File

Source: AFP

Argentina's president-elect Javier Milei was traveling Sunday to the United States to meet with US and international lending officials, diplomatic sources told AFP.

The far-right economist will arrive in New York on a private visit Monday before traveling that day to Washington, where he will meet with US diplomat Juan Gonzalez, the sources told AFP, on condition of anonymity.

Gonzalez is deputy assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere Affairs.

Milei's agenda through Tuesday also includes conversations with Treasury Department officials, the sources said.

Milei will arrive with several members of his team, including Luis Caputo, an advisor on financial matters who is seen as a likely cabinet member.

On Friday, the future president held a first remote chat from Buenos Aires with the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva.

Buenos Aires has a $44 billion debt to the IMF, negotiated in 2018 by then-president Mauricio Macri, now Milei's main ally.

Milei will assume Argentina's presidency on December 10, succeeding Peronist Alberto Fernandez.

Also on Sunday, it was announced that Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been invited to Milei's inauguration.

