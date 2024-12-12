The Deputy National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Malik Basintale, is not single

The handsome and well-built politician has won the attention of many women with his physique and intellect

Some social media users have commented on Malik Basintale's trending video, which was shared on TV3's page

The Deputy National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Malik Basintale, has spoken about his relationship status.

The young politician disclosed that he is in a committed relationship and begged Ghanaian women to leave him alone.

Speaking on TV3, Malik Basintale said he has seen many women publicly expressing their affection for him under his post on social media.

“I go on TikTok and see people calling themselves ‘Mrs. Basintale’ or ‘The Basintale Lady'. Please, I am taken. Leave me in peace."

Malik Basintale rides a black BMW bike

Ghanaians have reacted to Malik Basintale's video on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these comments.

Backkingkelly stated:

"That bike costs more than a lot of cars . A man who presumedly should have a lot of enemies should consider using an SUV instead . It's not about what you want but it's about what's good for you."

__maame_b stated:

"See his cut cut neck 😍😍😍he’s cute mmom."

dumanyojustine stated:

"If i get him in my family what will i do , very great guy🙌🙌🙌."

felixaffection stated:

"Let's see if they can deliver after all the plenty talk, we just want Ghana to be better 😢."

awakening_fit stated:

"My first time seeing him. I just love him ☺️☺️☺️."

collinsabid514 stated:

"Prempeh College Basintaleeeee🔥.. proud of you man."

francis_freshvee stated:

"That’s my man🙌🔥."

niche_perfumes_and_more stated:

"He’s a nice guy tho".

mawunyoabigial9 stated:

"My crush 😘."

tawiah_peace stated:

"My crush 😫😫😫😫 Too intelligent."

rich.zlai031 stated:

"The youth leader."

Malik Basintale joins NDC supporters in Amasaman

Meanwhile, the NDC official and his team rode in style as they hit the streets of Amasaman before the 2024 elections.

Man explains NDC's εyε Zu εyε Za

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the NDC's historic win under John Mahama sparking a wave of optimism.

This was evidenced by an increase in social media posts that portray the party's principles, slogan, and brand.

Social media users attempted to dissect the party's popular phrases in a viral video posted on social media.

